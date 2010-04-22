9 Free (or Almost Free) Mother’s Day E-cards
For the Mom Who Needs a Breather
Lovely origami-inspired animation will give her a much-deserved moment of serenity.
To send: Free, ojolie.com.
For a By-the-Numbers Mom
If you added up all the hours she spent taking care of you (and subtracted all the sleepless nights), what do you get? One very grateful child.
To send: Free, jibjab.com.
For the Mom Who Loves Animals
Her heart will melt over this sweet kitten card—and over the fact that it can benefit the ASPCA. Care2.com members earn credits by sending e-cards, which they redeem for donations to various charities (including the ASPCA), all without spending a dime.
To send: Free, care2.com.
For the Shutter-Happy Mom
She’ll rock along to the Shirelles’ “Mama Said” with a photo-slideshow card that celebrates the good times, fun times, and messy times of being a mom.
To send: $1, or free with a $10 yearlong subscription, hallmark.com.
For the Artsy Mom
Choose one of her favorite works from a selection of the permanent collection at the Museum of Modern Art. Now if only coming up with the perfect words were so easy.
To send: Free, moma.org/ecards.
For the Free-to-Be Mom
Your mom always let you be yourself (no matter what new hobby you were into). Give her the credit she deserves for how (ahem) well you turned out.
To send: Free, hipstercards.com.
For the Tech-Savvy Mom
Poke fun at the fact that your gift is. . .an e-card. (Fingers crossed she sees the humor, too!)
To send: Free, someecards.com.
For the Top Mom
You know she’s the best mom in the world, and Mother’s Day is the perfect time to be sure she knows it too. This watercolor style card gives you plenty of room to list the reasons why.
To send: Free, mypunchbowl.com.
For the Simply Elegant Mom
This letterpress-inspired card is as old-school as an e-card can get, with the focus squarely on your personal message. Want some bells and whistles? Give it music by uploading your mom’s favorite MP3.
To send: Free for a limited time, after that $1 without membership, cocodot.com.