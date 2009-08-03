5 Money-Saving Fans

By Kelley Carter and Yolanda Wikiel
Updated August 29, 2014
Ecco
Rather than cranking up the AC (and your electricity bills), opt for one of these fans. They’ll help you reduce cooling costs without breaking a sweat.
Fan by Ecco

Ecco

This handcrafted heavy-duty desktop fan features sleek chrome plating and aluminum blades―and its timeless design is charmingly retro.

To buy: $117, mailboxworks.com.

Under-Cabinet Fan by Vornado

Vornado

A boon for space-challenged areas, this slim fan can be installed under virtually any cabinet and flips up out of the way when not in use. The powerful 360-degree pivoting head pushes air up to 25 feet.

To buy: $40, gracioushome.com.

Zephair Floor Fan by Casablanca

Casablanca

Satin brass accents and a cloth-covered cord give this standing fan old-fashioned appeal, but its quiet three-speed motor and 90-degree oscillating sweep are state-of-the-art.

To buy: $300, lightingheadquarters.com.

Zippi Fan by Vornado

Vornado

At nine inches high, this pint-size model features cloth blades and is ideal for cooling off tight areas, such as a desk or a kitchen counter. Plus, it collapses for handy storage. Available in seven colors, including raindrop (shown).

To buy: $17, vornado.com.

Otto Fan by Carlo Borer

Carlo Borer

Made of strong steel and fine-grain African sapele (a durable mahogany-like wood), this modern Swiss-designed beauty offers three speeds and two height-adjustable feet.

To buy: $200, swizz-style.com.

