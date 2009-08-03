5 Money-Saving Fans
Fan by Ecco
This handcrafted heavy-duty desktop fan features sleek chrome plating and aluminum blades―and its timeless design is charmingly retro.
To buy: $117, mailboxworks.com.
Under-Cabinet Fan by Vornado
A boon for space-challenged areas, this slim fan can be installed under virtually any cabinet and flips up out of the way when not in use. The powerful 360-degree pivoting head pushes air up to 25 feet.
To buy: $40, gracioushome.com.
Zephair Floor Fan by Casablanca
Satin brass accents and a cloth-covered cord give this standing fan old-fashioned appeal, but its quiet three-speed motor and 90-degree oscillating sweep are state-of-the-art.
To buy: $300, lightingheadquarters.com.
Zippi Fan by Vornado
At nine inches high, this pint-size model features cloth blades and is ideal for cooling off tight areas, such as a desk or a kitchen counter. Plus, it collapses for handy storage. Available in seven colors, including raindrop (shown).
To buy: $17, vornado.com.
Otto Fan by Carlo Borer
Made of strong steel and fine-grain African sapele (a durable mahogany-like wood), this modern Swiss-designed beauty offers three speeds and two height-adjustable feet.
To buy: $200, swizz-style.com.
