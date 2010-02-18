Beauty Products to Brighten Your Winter
For a Healthy Glow
With shades of pink, coral, and bronze, the Sue Devitt Hydrating Marine Minerals Destination Eye & Cheek Palette gives skin a soft radiance when swirled together and swept onto cheeks. The velvety powder also contains nourishing oils, butters, and hyaluronic acid to keep skin moisturized.
To buy: $37.50, barneys.com.
For Even-Looking Skin
L’Oreal True Match Roller Perfecting Roll-On Makeup
gets into hard-to-reach places like the sides of the nose and corners of the eyes, thanks to a handy sponge roller applicator. This foundation’s smooth-finish medium-to-full-coverage formula has an SPF 25 for UVA/UVB protection. Available in 12 shades.
To buy: $14, at drugstores.
For Pretty Nails
Enliven fingers with fun yet sophisticated OPI Nail Lacquer in Suzi Says Feng Shui. The cobalt blue shade is a warmer take on winter’s deep dark plums and browns―just right for transitioning from chilly to balmy weather.
To buy: $8.50, opi.com for locations.
For Soft, Smoky Eyes
Rimmel Glam’Eyes Mono Eye Shadows
glide onto lids easily, depositing stay-put saturated color that won’t crease or trickle onto cheeks. Available in five shimmery and matte shades.
To buy: $3.50, rimmellondon.com for locations.
For Bold Lip Color
In 15 highly-pigmented shades like fuschia, rose red, light pink, plum, and taupe, Wet 'n' Wild Mega Last Matte Lipsticks impart vibrant, long-lasting color without drying out lips. The matte sticks contain the subtlest hint of shine, but top them with gloss for an extra boost.
To buy: $4, at drugstores.
For Defined Eyes
Milani Liquif’eye Metallic Eye Liner Pencil
delivers a cool sheen and goes on just as smoothly as a liquid liner. Plus, the paraben-free, waterproof gel formula won’t transfer color to the upper lids. Available in five shades.
To buy: $6, at drugstores.
For Smooth Skin and a Sweet Fragrance
After applying Tocca Brigitte Crema da Sogno Rich Body Cream, skin is lightly scented with Brigitte Bardot-inspired notes of ginger, papaya, sandalwood, and musk. It’s rich in cocoa and shea butter to quench the driest patches.
To buy: $45, tocca.com.
