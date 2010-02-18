Beauty Products to Brighten Your Winter

By Sarah Smith
Updated August 29, 2014
Barneys New York
February is dragging and March’s milder temperatures seem eons away. While Mother Nature takes her sweet time, instantly warm up your look with these vibrant colors and soft scents.
For a Healthy Glow

Barneys New York

With shades of pink, coral, and bronze, the Sue Devitt Hydrating Marine Minerals Destination Eye & Cheek Palette gives skin a soft radiance when swirled together and swept onto cheeks. The velvety powder also contains nourishing oils, butters, and hyaluronic acid to keep skin moisturized.

To buy: $37.50, barneys.com.

For Even-Looking Skin

L'Oreal

L’Oreal True Match Roller Perfecting Roll-On Makeup

gets into hard-to-reach places like the sides of the nose and corners of the eyes, thanks to a handy sponge roller applicator. This foundation’s smooth-finish medium-to-full-coverage formula has an SPF 25 for UVA/UVB protection. Available in 12 shades.

To buy: $14, at drugstores.

For Pretty Nails

OPI

Enliven fingers with fun yet sophisticated OPI Nail Lacquer in Suzi Says Feng Shui. The cobalt blue shade is a warmer take on winter’s deep dark plums and browns―just right for transitioning from chilly to balmy weather.

To buy: $8.50, opi.com for locations.

For Soft, Smoky Eyes

Rimmel London

Rimmel Glam’Eyes Mono Eye Shadows

glide onto lids easily, depositing stay-put saturated color that won’t crease or trickle onto cheeks. Available in five shimmery and matte shades.

To buy: $3.50, rimmellondon.com for locations.

For Bold Lip Color

Wet 'n Wild

In 15 highly-pigmented shades like fuschia, rose red, light pink, plum, and taupe, Wet 'n' Wild Mega Last Matte Lipsticks impart vibrant, long-lasting color without drying out lips. The matte sticks contain the subtlest hint of shine, but top them with gloss for an extra boost.

To buy: $4, at drugstores.

For Defined Eyes

Milani

Milani Liquif’eye Metallic Eye Liner Pencil

delivers a cool sheen and goes on just as smoothly as a liquid liner. Plus, the paraben-free, waterproof gel formula won’t transfer color to the upper lids. Available in five shades.

To buy: $6, at drugstores.

For Smooth Skin and a Sweet Fragrance

Tocca

After applying Tocca Brigitte Crema da Sogno Rich Body Cream, skin is lightly scented with Brigitte Bardot-inspired notes of ginger, papaya, sandalwood, and musk. It’s rich in cocoa and shea butter to quench the driest patches.

To buy: $45, tocca.com.

