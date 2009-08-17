Khakis You’ll Want to Wear Every Day
Slender Hip Slung Khakis by Gap
The narrow, straight cut on these polished cotton khakis visually lengthens the legs. Available in petite and tall sizes, and in camel (shown), gold bronze, true navy, dark green, and eclipse.
To buy: $49.50, gap.com.
Zenis Cropped Pants by Theory
This straight-leg stretch-cotton pair has a satiny finish, so you can dress them up with a silk top and wedges. Available in khaki (shown) and black.
To buy: $190, shopbop.com.
Weekend Trousers by Boden
It doesn’t get much more comfortable than this: The higher waist of this pair helps hold in full midsections, and the herringbone weave fabric has a bit of stretch. Available in slate (shown), navy, tobacco, and thyme.
To buy: $88, bodenusa.com.
G.I. Wide-Leg Chino by Ralph Lauren
Slimming on most body types, this traditional cotton-twill style has hip-flattering flared legs. Hem them to hover over sneakers and flats, or keep them long and wear with heels.
To buy: $195, ralphlauren.com.
Scout Chino by J. Crew
Get that broken-in look and feel with zero time investment. Each pair is washed for more than 300 minutes to produce extra-soft cotton and distressed details. Roll up the cuffs and slip on laid-back flip-flops or dressier sandals. Available in light khaki (shown), nickel, and pebble.
To buy: $69.50, jcrew.com.
Time Trouser by Hope
Contrast the loose boyfriend fit of these cotton chinos with a feminine top. No need to worry about ironing crisp creases: This relaxed style looks best when it’s a little rumpled.
To buy: $185, revolveclothing.com.
