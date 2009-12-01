Holiday cards are such an easy, festive way to spread joy and cheer to friends and loved ones, both close to home and far away. The perfect holiday card will be so you, the type of greeting that matches your personality and articulates exactly what you want to say to everyone on your holiday card list. And it doesn't matter what you celebrate: There are cheerful, celebratory, and fun options for Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa. You just have to spend some time looking to find the perfect one.



To get started with your holiday card search, you first need to consider what type of holiday card is right for you. Should you choose a holiday photo card this year to show off your partner, pets, or family? Or would you prefer a charming letterpress design? Perhaps simple, inexpensive Costco holiday cards are more your style. Are you that person who always has a funny joke to tell? If so you're in luck. There are dozens of hilarious Christmas cards out there (wait till you see the ones that made this list!).



Even when you're narrowed down the type of holiday greeting you'd like to send, it can still be tough to finally make a choice. There are hundreds of holiday cards online and in stores. That's where we come in. We know you're busy so to save you time this holiday season, we've researched hundreds of holiday greeting cards—from Rifle Paper Co, Minted, Egg Press, Hello Lucky, Crane, Snow & Graham, and more—to find the perfect one for you.



The result: There's something for everyone on this list, regardless of what type of message you'd like to send (from sentimental to traditional to humorous). All of our top picks are available online, so your ideal holiday card is here, just a few clicks away.