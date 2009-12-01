36 Holiday Cards That Truly Capture the Spirit of the Season
Holiday cards are such an easy, festive way to spread joy and cheer to friends and loved ones, both close to home and far away. The perfect holiday card will be so you, the type of greeting that matches your personality and articulates exactly what you want to say to everyone on your holiday card list. And it doesn't matter what you celebrate: There are cheerful, celebratory, and fun options for Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa. You just have to spend some time looking to find the perfect one.
To get started with your holiday card search, you first need to consider what type of holiday card is right for you. Should you choose a holiday photo card this year to show off your partner, pets, or family? Or would you prefer a charming letterpress design? Perhaps simple, inexpensive Costco holiday cards are more your style. Are you that person who always has a funny joke to tell? If so you're in luck. There are dozens of hilarious Christmas cards out there (wait till you see the ones that made this list!).
Even when you're narrowed down the type of holiday greeting you'd like to send, it can still be tough to finally make a choice. There are hundreds of holiday cards online and in stores. That's where we come in. We know you're busy so to save you time this holiday season, we've researched hundreds of holiday greeting cards—from Rifle Paper Co, Minted, Egg Press, Hello Lucky, Crane, Snow & Graham, and more—to find the perfect one for you.
The result: There's something for everyone on this list, regardless of what type of message you'd like to send (from sentimental to traditional to humorous). All of our top picks are available online, so your ideal holiday card is here, just a few clicks away.
Merry Whatever You Celebrate
paperrebel.com
Warmest Wishes
riflepaperco.com
Christmas Books
bloomwolfstudio.com
Happy Holidays Oprah
papersource.com
Marshmallow Cozy Box Set of 6
elumdesigns.com
To buy: $16 for 6; elumdesigns.com.
Feliz Navidad
riflepaperco.com
Sign Santa’s Name
paperrebel.com
Be Merry and Bright Lights
riflepaperco.com
To buy: $13.50 for 6; riflepaperco.com.
Made My Family Disappear
paperrebel.com
To buy: $5; paperrebel.com.
Joy to the World
riflepaperco.com
To buy: $16 for 6; riflepaperco.com.
City Holiday
riflepaperco.com
It’s Lit
hellolucky.com
Simplicity Christmas Cards
minted.com
To buy: $100 for 167; minted.com.
Christmas Tree Cookies
bloomwolfstudio.com
Cheers to the New Year
hellolucky.com
Hanukkah Candles
hammerpress.net
To buy: $5; hammerpress.net.
Merry and Bright Optical
eggpress.com
Cozy Christmas Houses
eggpress.com
Happy Holiday Trees
eggpress.com
Iced Holiday Cookies
bloomwolfstudio.com
Be Merry Holiday Digital Photo Card
crane.com
To buy: $202 for $25; crane.com.
Merry Christmas Santa
snowandgraham.com
Gold Foil Reindeer
snowandgraham.com
To buy: $18 for 8; snowandgraham.com.
Gifts for Me
paperrebel.com
Making Spirits Bright
snowandgraham.com
Rapping Paper
papersource.com
Let It Snow
papersource.com
To buy: $6; papersource.com.
Have You Moved Your Elf Today?
paperrebel.com
Merry & Bright Moose
papersource.com
To buy: $7; papersource.com.