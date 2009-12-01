36 Holiday Cards That Truly Capture the Spirit of the Season

By Rachel Sylvester
Updated November 16, 2018
snowandgraham.com
Holiday cards are such an easy, festive way to spread joy and cheer to friends and loved ones, both close to home and far away. The perfect holiday card will be so you, the type of greeting that matches your personality and articulates exactly what you want to say to everyone on your holiday card list. And it doesn't matter what you celebrate: There are cheerful, celebratory, and fun options for Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa. You just have to spend some time looking to find the perfect one.

To get started with your holiday card search, you first need to consider what type of holiday card is right for you. Should you choose a holiday photo card this year to show off your partner, pets, or family? Or would you prefer a charming letterpress design? Perhaps simple, inexpensive Costco holiday cards are more your style. Are you that person who always has a funny joke to tell? If so you're in luck. There are dozens of hilarious Christmas cards out there (wait till you see the ones that made this list!).

Even when you're narrowed down the type of holiday greeting you'd like to send, it can still be tough to finally make a choice. There are hundreds of holiday cards online and in stores. That's where we come in. We know you're busy so to save you time this holiday season, we've researched hundreds of holiday greeting cards—from Rifle Paper Co, Minted, Egg Press, Hello Lucky, Crane, Snow & Graham, and more—to find the perfect one for you.

The result: There's something for everyone on this list, regardless of what type of message you'd like to send (from sentimental to traditional to humorous). All of our top picks are available online, so your ideal holiday card is here, just a few clicks away.
Merry Whatever You Celebrate

paperrebel.com

To buy: $6; paperrebel.com.

Warmest Wishes

riflepaperco.com

To buy: $16 for 8; riflepaperco.com.

Christmas Books

bloomwolfstudio.com

To buy: $18 for 8; bloomwolfstudio.com.

Happy Holidays Oprah

papersource.com

To buy: $5; papersource.com.

Marshmallow Cozy Box Set of 6

elumdesigns.com

To buy: $16 for 6; elumdesigns.com.

Feliz Navidad

riflepaperco.com

To buy: $16 for 8; riflepaperco.com.

Sign Santa’s Name

paperrebel.com

To buy: $6; paperrebel.com.

Be Merry and Bright Lights

riflepaperco.com

To buy: $13.50 for 6; riflepaperco.com.

Made My Family Disappear

paperrebel.com

To buy: $5; paperrebel.com.

Joy to the World

riflepaperco.com

To buy: $16 for 6; riflepaperco.com.

City Holiday

riflepaperco.com

To buy: $16 for 8; riflepaperco.com.

It’s Lit

hellolucky.com

To buy: $6; hellolucky.com.

Simplicity Christmas Cards

minted.com

To buy: $100 for 167; minted.com.

Christmas Tree Cookies

bloomwolfstudio.com

To buy: $18 for 8; bloomwolfstudio.com.

Cheers to the New Year

hellolucky.com

To buy: $6; hellolucky.com.

Hanukkah Candles

hammerpress.net

To buy: $5; hammerpress.net.

Merry and Bright Optical

eggpress.com

To buy: $6; eggpress.com.

Cozy Christmas Houses

eggpress.com

To buy: $6; eggpress.com.

Happy Holiday Trees

eggpress.com

To buy: $6; eggpress.com.

Iced Holiday Cookies

bloomwolfstudio.com

To buy: $18 for 8; bloomwolfstudio.com.

Be Merry Holiday Digital Photo Card

crane.com

To buy: $202 for $25; crane.com.

Merry Christmas Santa

snowandgraham.com

To buy: $16 for 10; snowandgraham.com.

Gold Foil Reindeer

snowandgraham.com

To buy: $18 for 8; snowandgraham.com.

Gifts for Me

paperrebel.com

To buy: $6; paperrebel.com.

Making Spirits Bright

snowandgraham.com

To buy: $16 for 10; snowandgraham.com.

Rapping Paper

papersource.com

To buy: $5; papersource.com.

Let It Snow

papersource.com

To buy: $6; papersource.com.

Have You Moved Your Elf Today?

paperrebel.com

To buy: $6; paperrebel.com.

Merry & Bright Moose

papersource.com

To buy: $7; papersource.com.

