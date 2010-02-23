9 Investment-Worthy Pieces of Wall Art
Chrysanthemum Iby Kevin Poole
Inspired by Blissliving Home’s citron Ashley comforter and featuring the company’s signature flower, this signed giclée print on canvas is available in a limited edition of 50. (24-by-24-inches)
To buy: $395, blisslivinghome.com.
Still Life 4From the Series Seeing is Believing by John Murphy
A Rococo-style frame gives even more oomph to the deep-violet foliage and rich, turquoise sky of this open edition archival pigment print. (10-by-12-inches with frame)
To buy: $150, shopjohnmurphy.com.
Bonju Wall Sculpture by Kenneth Wingard
Two gingko leaves hand-sculpted of antiqued brass delicately overlap to form a gorgeous Asian-inspired piece. (36-by-22-inches)
To buy: $238, kennethwingard.com.
Hex Wall Application by Wallter
These eight wood-based honeycomb shapes come raw and ready to be primed and painted in any color you choose. (Sizes graduate from 2½-by-2½-inches to 6-by-6-inches.)
To buy: $42 for eight, 2modern.com.
Wisteria by Ilan Dei for Blik
These peel-and-stick removable adhesive climbers add a soothing Zen-like element to an otherwise uninspired nook. In white, charcoal, or lilac (shown). (Pattern fits nicely in an 8-by-8-inch space.)
To buy: $45 for five decals, whatisblik.com.
Antique Tartan Print by Jayson Home and Garden
Choose from several original plaid prints, which come straight out of a 1906 Scottish book. Framed and matted. (10-by-14-inches with frame)
To buy: $120, jaysonhomeandgarden.com.
Coral Wall Art by Wrapables.com
This detailed ceramic hanging artfully melds multiple concepts without looking too busy. In swan and bluebird motif (shown). (12-by-15½-inches)
To buy: $45, wrapables.com.
Rock Rose Floating Botanical Print by West Elm
Mix this charming little botanical, a screen-printed charcoal on glass, among your other works of art for added interest―and to create a multidimensional, collector’s-wall feel. (10½-by-17-inches)
To buy: $39, westelm.com.
Gosling Lakeby Kurt Tong
Part of the artist’s Farewell in Labrador series, it’s a breathtaking, uplifting scene depicting one of the earth’s most remote areas. Hard to believe this place is iced over for six months out of the year. (8-by-10-inches)
To buy: $20, 20x200.com.
