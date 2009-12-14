Ice Buckets and Wine Chillers
Cool Bucket by Bodum
Double-walled glass insulates ice to slow melting, and a ridged silicone mat channels water away from cubes so guests’ drinks aren’t diluted. It’s large enough to accommodate a bottle of wine or water, and stainless-steel tongs are conveniently tucked into its silicone lid. In eight colors, including red (shown).
To buy: $40, bodumusa.com.
Antique Bar Party Champagne Bucket by Pottery Barn
This brass bowl’s lovely broken-in patina comes from its stainless-steel finish. At just over one foot wide, it’s certainly a showstopper. Chill multiple beverages at once or incorporate it into a large floral centerpiece.
To buy: $99, potterybarn.com.
Jaipur Lidded Bucket by Michael Aram for Waterford
The designer’s 20-year residence in India inspired this piece and its matching tongs. The precise cutouts on the piece are typical of Indian metalwork.
To buy: $225, bloomingdales.com.
Urban Picnic Bucket Set by Dansk
The basic bamboo sleeve houses two svelte tongs while the porcelain bucket slides out and can be put in the dishwasher once the party’s over. Bonus: The lid acts as a cutting board for convenient garnish preparation.
To buy: $100, bedbathandbeyond.com.
Ibiza Bucket by Toss Designs
Chartreuse zebra stripes give a refreshing jolt of pep to a staid black-and-white theme. Though this woven-linen bucket looks decidedly summer, guests will appreciate the bold walk on the wild side any time of year.
To buy: $80, tossdesigns.com.
Amalia Bucket by Juliska
Each of these ultra-thin glass containers with a gray serpentine pattern spiraling around it is handmade and signed by a skilled craftsman. Dishwasher-safe.
To buy: $240, juliska.com.
Tilt Wine Chiller by Nambé
Intended to hold just one of your smoothest bottles of vintage, this sleek cooler is made from a one-of-a-kind alloy, which enables it to maintain balanced coolness longer than its (insulated plastic, stainless steel, and so on) competition.
To buy: $100, unicahome.com.
Dualité Bucket by L’Objet
Hand-forged in nickel-plated brass, the bucket is then dipped in 24-karat gold and gently hammered on both sides. As its name implies, its design is inspired by complex―often symbiotic―relationships found in nature.
To buy: $275, neimanmarcus.com.
