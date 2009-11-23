Smart Holiday Gift Wrapping Supplies
Surprise Gift
Real Simple is giving away three Total Package Winter Essentials Kits by Nice Package.
Filled with vintage photographs, cellophane bags, stamps, tags, twine, and more, this adorable collection of over 150 nostalgic pieces will add homespun charm to any gift―store-bought or no.
To buy: $34, shopnicepackage.com.
Gift Wrap
With four rolls in fun patterns―birds on branches, partridges in wreaths, spruce leaves, and berries―the Rolled Wrap Collection by Whimsy Press has all your wrapping needs covered.
To buy: $24 for four rolls, whimsypress.com.
Pillow Boxes
Hard-to-wrap trinkets (hand soaps, wool gloves, jewelry) fit neatly inside the Pillow Box by CrinkleCo, made with recycled paper and soy ink. The cinch-to-assemble kit―in five patterns, including skaters, mittens, and twinkle (shown), and various colors―comes complete with a box, a gift tag, ribbon, and tissue paper. No tape or scissors required.
To buy: $5, crinkleco.com.
Gift Bags
After holding your token of affection, Re-Gift Bags by Working Class Studio can become book totes or storage containers. The cotton bags with grosgrain handles come in three sizes―bottle, large, and medium (shown)―and in four patterns: leaf/black, leaf/slate, branch/espresso, and branch/slate (shown).
To buy: $5 to $11, shopscad.com.
Mailers
Snail-mail anything from pictures to mini calendars in these elegant sticky Oh Joy! Mailers by Joy Deangdeelert Cho. The package contains envelopes in four organic illustrated designs, including silver blossoms and white geodes.
To buy: $15 for 16, chroniclebooks.com.
Gift Tags
Whether signed by you or Santa, Coakely Cay Pattern Gift Tags by iomoi are festive for the holidays or anytime. The baker’s twine tie looks sweet around the neck of a wine bottle or a tiny package. Available in blue and orange, navy, and red (shown).
To buy: $18 for 10, iomoi.com.
