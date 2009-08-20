Heavy Duty Beauty Goods for Hot Weather
To De-Frizz Hair
Keep your hair smooth by distributing a quarter-size dollop of Living Proof No Frizz Styling Cream from roots to ends before drying it. If you have fine hair, use the lightweight spray formula instead. The company enlists breakthrough technology (the same that was used to develop the contact lens) to keep your hair’s moisture in and environmental moisture out.
To buy: $26, sephora.com.
To Keep Skin Protected
Before you hit the beach, slather on a strong sunscreen. After a few hours (or a dip in the water), spray your skin with Peter Thomas Roth Continuous Mist Sunscreen SPF 30. It evenly coats your body with sun protection (no rubbing necessary) and feels dry―not sticky―to the touch.
To buy: $28, dermstore.com.
To Keep Your Body Dry
Before going to bed, apply a potent sweat-stopper, like Dove Clinical Protection Antiperspirant Cool Essentials―the scent smells clean, and not overly powdery. While you sleep, its prescription-strength formula seeps into sweat glands to better prevent perspiration the next day―even after you shower it off in the morning. Bonus: Slick it over the soles of your feet to avoid blisters.
To buy: $8, at drugstores.
To Fight Shine
There’s a fine line between a face that glows and one that’s just plain shiny. Prevent excess oil from tipping your complexion in the wrong direction with Prescriptives Virtual Matte Oil Control Pressed Powder. The finely milled formula tamps down shine in a few quick blots, and contains salicylic acid to purify pores.
To buy: $30, prescriptives.com.
To Fight Lines and Skin Damage
To Protect Naturally Oily Skin
As anyone with an oily complexion knows, it’s a challenge to find sun protection products and flaw-fixing cover-ups that are lightweight. Fortunately, Laboratoire Remede Translucent UV Coat Tinted SPF 30 offers both benefits in an extra-thin, water-light formula. It supplies skin with a veil of UV protection, and comes in three skin-matching tints to hide flaws.
To buy: $40, remede.com.
To Stay Cool
On hot days, toss a bottle of La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water into your purse and use it on the go. The light mist instantly refreshes skin without disturbing your makeup (quite the contrary; experts often use it to set makeup), and its water is rich in minerals to help reduce redness and irritation.
To buy: $12, laroche-posay.com.
