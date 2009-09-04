Healthy Back-to-School Snacks

Free of trans fats and artificial flavorings, these squares, bagged in individual servings, have a big cheese taste that belies their tiny size. With just 130 calories and 4.5 grams of fat, they’re a smart pick, too.



To buy: $6 for eight 1-ounce bags, at supermarkets and iherb.com.



For more nutritious options between meals, see Real Simple’s list of healthy snacks.