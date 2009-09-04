Healthy Back-to-School Snacks

By Elinor Smith
Updated August 18, 2015
Back to Nature
According to Marilyn Tanner-Blasiar, a dietitian at Washington University School of Medicine, kids’ snacks (except cheese) should have fewer than 200 calories per serving and contain a daily value of 8 percent or less in total fat. These snacks fit the bill.
Back to Nature Crispy Cheddars Crackers

Back to Nature

Free of trans fats and artificial flavorings, these squares, bagged in individual servings, have a big cheese taste that belies their tiny size. With just 130 calories and 4.5 grams of fat, they’re a smart pick, too.

To buy: $6 for eight 1-ounce bags, at supermarkets and iherb.com.

For more nutritious options between meals, see Real Simple’s list of healthy snacks.

Organic Valley Stringles Organic Part Skim Mozzarella String Cheese

Organic Valley

Kids will love pulling apart (and eating) these cheese sticks. Their real mozzarella flavor puts them head and shoulders above the rubbery, bland competition.

To buy: $5 for eight ¾-ounce sticks, at supermarkets.

EnviroKidz Lemur Peanut Choco Drizzle Crispy Rice Bars

EnviroKids

These gluten-free whole-grain bars look and taste like Rice Crispy Treats that have been lightly drizzled with chocolate and peanut butter. In other words: They’re irresistible.

To buy: $5 for six 1-ounce bars, at supermarkets and vitacost.com.

Danimals Crush Cup Strawberry Banana Slam

Danimals

They may not win points for table manners with Grandma, but children will love slurping yogurt straight from these squeezable cups. The velvety, pale-pink snack is loaded with calcium, protein, and potassium.

To buy: $3 for four 4-ounce cups, at supermarkets.

Bearitos Original Baked Cheddar Puffs

Little Bear Snack Foods

You’ll like these airy cheese puffs because they contain no artificial colors or flavorings. Your kids will like them because they are neon orange, super-cheesy, and deliver a satisfyingly noisy crunch.

To buy: $3 for one 5½-ounce bag, at supermarkets.

Fruitzi'O Freeze Dried Fruit Snacks Strawberries

Fruitzi'O

A novelty snack with a big wow factor, these light, crispy, freeze-dried berries dissolve in your mouth. Their intense fresh fruit taste makes them a smart stand-in for more sugary desserts.

To buy: $4 for one 25-gram bag, at supermarkets.

Materne GoGo SqueeZ AppleApple Applesauce on the Go

Materne

Go spoon-free with these crushable pouches of just-sweet-enough applesauce that are meant to be squirted right into your mouth. Just as nice: Each contains a full serving of fruit.

To buy: $4 for four 3.2-ounce tubes, at supermarkets and walgreens.com.

Tribe All Natural Hummus Snackers

Tribe

Loaded with healthy monounsaturated fat, iron, and vitamin C, these small tubs of Middle Eastern chickpea spread are rich and flavorful, with just a touch of lively lemon. Pack one along with carrot, celery, or pretzel sticks for dipping.

To buy: $4 for four 2-ounce containers, at supermarkets.

