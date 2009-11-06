Green Goods for Thanksgiving Dinner
For Hors d’Oeuvres
- Serve easy apps―like tasty olives and crispy pita chips―in this handmade ceramic Tray Tray by Perch!
- To buy: $20, cubemarketplace.com.
For Drinks
Protect your maple end tables from martini glass rings with natural Bamboo Coasters by Our Green House.
To buy: $3.50 for one, ourgreenhouse.com.
For the Table
- Set your turkey and homemade cranberry sauce atop this cotton Table Cloth by Plover Organics. Available in olive.
- To buy: $50, edenhome.com.
For Place Settings
Woven from a South American flower, Sur La Table’s Natural Hyacinth Placemats add an earthy, laid-back vibe to your décor. Available in brown and natural (shown). Finish the tablescape using one of these 26 table-setting ideas.
To buy: $5 for one, surlatable.com.
For a Centerpiece
Preplanted Paperwhites by Plow & Hearth bloom in about three weeks―just in time for Thanksgiving.
To buy: $20 for seven bulbs, plowhearth.com.
For Guests
Toast the start of the holiday season with The First Step Sampler from Eco Wine. Made with organically grown grapes, the set combines a French 2007 Bordeaux, an Italian 2007 Prosecco, and the owner’s 2007 Coteaux du Languedoc, which has notes of blackberry and pepper.
To buy: $40, ecowine.com.
For the Food
Save yourself several after-dinner dishwasher cycles and invite guests to pile mashed potatoes on sturdy Bamboo Veneerware Plates by Bambu. They biodegrade four to six months after disposal. Available in three sizes: appetizer, salad, and dinner.
To buy: $8 to $13 for a pack of eight, re-modern.com.
For Spicing It Up
When Aunt Sally asks you to pass the pepper, send down the Reclaimed Wood Salt and Pepper Shakers by Bambeco. Made of recycled walnut from discarded furniture and cork bottoms, they help turn a mild meal into a flavorful feast.
To buy: $41, bambeco.com.
For Leftovers
Send guests home with SafePak Take-Out Boxes by The Container Store filled with green beans and roasted sweet potatoes. Made of 100 percent recycled material, the boxes come in three sizes.
To buy: $1.50 to $4, containerstore.com.
