Great Lightweight Body Moisturizers
For Deep Hydration
Like its richer, thicker cousin, Bliss Lemon + Sage Body Butter Lite offers maximum moisture with shea and ilipe butters and macadamia nut oil. The creamy formula feels weightless when applied, and its fresh citrus scent won’t overpower.
To buy: $29, dermstore.com.
For Natural Moisturizing
Burt’s Bees Soothingly Sensitive Aloe & Buttermilk Body Lotion uses a blend of natural extracts—chamomile, calendula, rosemary—to gently soothe and moisturize skin with a fast-absorbing formula.
To buy: $8, burtsbees.com.
For a Flawless-Looking Body
Not only does Clarins Renew-Plus Body Serum make skin soft and hydrated, the salve minimizes dark spots, lines, and sagging, thanks to a combination of retinol, wintergreen extract, and vitamin C. Concentrate application on skin that’s often exposed―like your chest, neck, shoulders, and arms.
To buy: $64, clarins.com.
For an Antioxidant Boost
The silky Fresh Rice Dry Oil absorbs immediately―not a touch of greasy residue―and hydrates with free-radical-fighting borage and grapeseed oils. Arnica, an anti-inflammatory, soothes skin, too.
To buy: $48, fresh.com.
For Comfortable Sun Protection
Many lotions that contain SPF seem to sit on top of the skin. Not so Vaseline Aloe Fresh Protecting Lotion With SPF 15, which deposits featherweight, refreshing moisture from aloe extract while offering every day protection from UV rays.
To buy: $6, at drugstores.
For Soothing Sensitive Skin
Nature’s Gate Fragrance-Free Moisturizing Lotion combines calming cucumber with safflower, sunflower, and sesame seed oils to hydrate and comfort at the same time. Formulated without scent, it’s extra gentle (plus it won’t compete with your summer fragrance).
To buy: $10, natures-gate.com.
For No-Mess Application
- If you don’t like to get your hands goopy when you smooth on moisturizer, try H20+ Hydrating Body Gloss. It’s a mix of meadowfoam seed oil, jojoba oil, and marine algae in a handy spray bottle. Simply spritz over skin and allow to soak in. Tip: Use on legs to give them a toned, healthy-looking glow.
- To buy: $18, h2oplus.com.
