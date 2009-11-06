7 Great Gardenia Products

By Sarah Smith
Updated August 29, 2014
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Sephora
Roses had their moment; now gardenias are in full bloom in beauty items.
Start Slideshow

1 of 7

For a Classic Scent

Sephora
  • Marc Jacobs Eau de Parfum Spray started the trend with its focus on the flower’s lush fragrance. Additional notes of cedar, ginger, and musk lend a woodsy warmth.
  • To buy: $72 for 1.7 ounces, amazon.com.
Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 7

For a Gentle Clean

Red Flower

With gardenia, geranium, and tuberose essential oils, Red Flower Spanish Gardenia Cleansing Body Wash employs honey and olive extract to hydrate your skin. Another boon: it’s free of parabens, dyes, and sulfates, and is 100 percent biodegradable.

To buy: $20, redflower.com.

3 of 7

For Dry Skin

Kiehl’s

Massage new lightweight, quick-absorbing Kiehl’s Gardenia Deluxe Hand & Body Lotion into parched areas for a boost of moisture. Urea helps keep skin soft and supple while oatmeal and aloe vera soothe any irritation.

To buy: $19.50, kiehls.com.

Advertisement

4 of 7

For an Exclusive Scent

Chanel

In Les Exclusifs de Chanel Gardénia Eau de Toilette Spray, first created by Coco Chanel’s personal perfumer in 1925, gardenia petals are blended with vanilla and coconut to make an incredibly refined fragrance.

To buy: $200 for 6.8 ounces, chanel.com.

5 of 7

For Your Handbag

Crazylibellule

Crazylibellule and the Poppies Crazy Stick in Pompom Gardenia

is one of seven scented balms in the Les Garconnes collection. Dab on scent that also has hints of lime, tobacco, and amber.

To buy: $16, beautyhabit.com.

6 of 7

For Soft Hair

Carol’s Daughter

Smelling of gardenia with hints of brown sugar and honey, Carol’s Daughter Hair Balm boosts shine with sweet almond and coconut oil. Rub a dime-sized amount between palms before running them over wet (or dry) hair.

To buy: $12, carolsdaughter.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 7

For Even-Toned Skin

Ole Hendriksen

Ole Hendriksen Re-Start Anti-Aging Serum

soothes irritation with gardenia flower, rosewater, and black currant oil while alpha lipoic and amino acids smooth rough texture.

To buy: $42, sephora.com.

See all Daily Finds from this month

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Sarah Smith