7 Great Gardenia Products
For a Classic Scent
- Marc Jacobs Eau de Parfum Spray started the trend with its focus on the flower’s lush fragrance. Additional notes of cedar, ginger, and musk lend a woodsy warmth.
- To buy: $72 for 1.7 ounces, amazon.com.
For a Gentle Clean
With gardenia, geranium, and tuberose essential oils, Red Flower Spanish Gardenia Cleansing Body Wash employs honey and olive extract to hydrate your skin. Another boon: it’s free of parabens, dyes, and sulfates, and is 100 percent biodegradable.
To buy: $20, redflower.com.
For Dry Skin
Massage new lightweight, quick-absorbing Kiehl’s Gardenia Deluxe Hand & Body Lotion into parched areas for a boost of moisture. Urea helps keep skin soft and supple while oatmeal and aloe vera soothe any irritation.
To buy: $19.50, kiehls.com.
For an Exclusive Scent
In Les Exclusifs de Chanel Gardénia Eau de Toilette Spray, first created by Coco Chanel’s personal perfumer in 1925, gardenia petals are blended with vanilla and coconut to make an incredibly refined fragrance.
To buy: $200 for 6.8 ounces, chanel.com.
For Your Handbag
Crazylibellule and the Poppies Crazy Stick in Pompom Gardenia
is one of seven scented balms in the Les Garconnes collection. Dab on scent that also has hints of lime, tobacco, and amber.
To buy: $16, beautyhabit.com.
For Soft Hair
Smelling of gardenia with hints of brown sugar and honey, Carol’s Daughter Hair Balm boosts shine with sweet almond and coconut oil. Rub a dime-sized amount between palms before running them over wet (or dry) hair.
To buy: $12, carolsdaughter.com.
For Even-Toned Skin
Ole Hendriksen Re-Start Anti-Aging Serum
soothes irritation with gardenia flower, rosewater, and black currant oil while alpha lipoic and amino acids smooth rough texture.
To buy: $42, sephora.com.
