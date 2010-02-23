4 Easy-to-Match Gray Handbags

By Elinor Smith
Updated August 29, 2014
Piperlime
Bored of black and brown? Try a stunning neutral that’s just as versatile.
Start Slideshow

1 of 4

77871 Shoulder Bag by Street Level

Piperlime

This synthetic hobo has fine details―intricate pleats, a silver chain handle, a printed satin lining―that make it look three times the price.

To buy: $75, piperlime.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 4

Double-Zip Bag by Harmony Lane

Harmony Lane

This top-handle bag in faux leather is perfect for everyday wear. The 17-by-11-inch frame is large enough to fit all of your essentials, plus a magazine and a pair of just-in-case flats.

To buy: $99, shopharmonylane.com.

3 of 4

Cabra Tote by Elliott Lucca

Elliott Lucca

A ladylike purse with function: This beautiful leather style has three interior pockets, a removable shoulder strap, and a secure magnetic closure for easy access.

To buy: $238, elliottlucca.com.

Advertisement

4 of 4

New Moon Tote by Roxy

Roxy

Resembling a pair of worn-in flap-pocket jeans, this washed-vinyl bag is a great addition to a casual outfit.

To buy: $78, roxy.com.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Elinor Smith