6 Gorgeous Wedding Cakes

The beauty of this cake extends beyond its chocolate icing and brightly colored gum paste dogwood flowers: It’s made with entirely organic ingredients. Named the Chocolate LoveBlossom Cake by New York–based baker Sarah Magid, the masterpiece can be filled with virtually any fruit that’s in season at the farmers’ market (try red currants). If you’re feeling ambitious, the recipe is in Magid’s new book, Organic and Chic: Cakes, Cookies, and Other Sweets That Taste as Good as They Look.