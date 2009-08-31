6 Gorgeous Wedding Cakes
For a Garden Wedding
Created by successful Chicago sister act the Cakegirls, this dainty confection is comprised of hexagonal tiers of lemon zest butter cake with layers of cappuccino mousse covered in soft ivory fondant. Handmade edible fondant flowers perch atop piped chocolate branches.
For a Black Tie Wedding
Talk about a love letter. This stately design from New York–based Mark Joseph Cakes is made of almond pound cake with dulce de leche mousseline and raspberry preserves. The textured icing has a slight shimmer befitting the most formal of affairs.
For a Casual Wedding
The beauty of this cake extends beyond its chocolate icing and brightly colored gum paste dogwood flowers: It’s made with entirely organic ingredients. Named the Chocolate LoveBlossom Cake by New York–based baker Sarah Magid, the masterpiece can be filled with virtually any fruit that’s in season at the farmers’ market (try red currants). If you’re feeling ambitious, the recipe is in Magid’s new book, Organic and Chic: Cakes, Cookies, and Other Sweets That Taste as Good as They Look.
For a Modern Wedding
Why have one cake when you can have three? This trio of graphite fondant-covered cakes by New Jersey–based baker Pink Cake Box fills up a dessert table. Plus, you can select three different flavor combinations. Here, a dark-chocolate cake with gianduja-chocolate ganache is flanked by a coconut cake with toasted-almond buttercream filling (near right) and a pistachio cake with chai-tea mousse (far right).
For a Traditional Wedding
What a pretty package. Stripes of peach-colored fondant shaped to look like different varieties of ribbon wrap around four alternating tiers of yellow cake with lemon curd and chocolate mocha cake with chocolate mousse. For the cake’s crowning glory, The Night Kitchen Bakery in Philadelphia tied on a fondant bow.