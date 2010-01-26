Fun Things to Do

Tired of your regular java? Head to this site to locate blends from top-ranked U.S. micro roasters. Search by company, region, or body (from three easy-to-swallow categories―light, medium, and dark). Sign up for the auto-ship option (once a week, every two weeks, every three weeks, or once a month) and your pot will never go empty again. After you’ve brewed the blend, spill the beans in the reviewer section.



To buy: $9 for a 12-ounce bag and up, gocoffeego.com.