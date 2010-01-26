Fun Things to Do
Click on GoCoffeeGo.com
Tired of your regular java? Head to this site to locate blends from top-ranked U.S. micro roasters. Search by company, region, or body (from three easy-to-swallow categories―light, medium, and dark). Sign up for the auto-ship option (once a week, every two weeks, every three weeks, or once a month) and your pot will never go empty again. After you’ve brewed the blend, spill the beans in the reviewer section.
To buy: $9 for a 12-ounce bag and up, gocoffeego.com.
Work Out to “Squeeze It In”
Even on your busiest can’t-possibly-get-to-the-gym days, you can fit in a few of the multitasking moves on this DVD. If you’re vacuuming, try lunging. Blow-drying your hair? Do some squats.
To buy: $15, squeezeitin.com.
Watch “Whip It” on DVD
Drew Barrymore’s directorial debut about a roller derby team starring Kristen Wiig and Ellen Page skates onto DVD. Packed with fun girl-power moments, the movie also has heartfelt mother-daughter scenes between Page and Marcia Gay Harden.
To buy: $30, amazon.com.
Listen to “Need You Now”
Fans of Sugarland will dig the happy-go-lucky tunes on the new album from the Country Music Association’s 2009 Group of the Year, Lady Antebellum. Sample “Our Kind of Love” and “Need You Now,” already a number-one single.
To buy: $19, amazon.com.
Watch “Kell on Earth”
“If you have to cry, go outside,” barks fashion public relations firm owner Kelly Cutrone on her new reality show. While viewers got a sense of her take-no-prisoners approach on MTV’s The City (she was star Whitney Port’s boss), this series balances a lighter, wittier Cutrone (she’s a mom!) with the workplace bulldog. Premieres February 1 at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo.
See Carole King and James Taylor in Concert
The iconic singer/songwriters first performed together at the famed Los Angeles venue The Troubadour in 1970. Now the two reunite for a national tour that begins May 7 and hits 20 cities.
