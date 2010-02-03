Fun Things to Do
Read “Secret Lives of Great Filmmakers”
Even movie buffs will find little-known facts about Charlie Chaplin, Martin Scorsese, and more in this book by Robert Schnakenberg. A teaser: Director Robert Altman’s 14-year-old son wrote the lyrics to the theme song of M*A*S*H.
To buy: $17, amazon.com (available for preorder).
Watch “Temple Grandin”
Claire Danes, Catherine O’Hara, and Julia Ormond star in the uplifting and remarkable story of Temple Grandin, the best-selling author and high-functioning autistic animal scientist. The inspiring film, directed by Mick Jackson (Tuesdays With Morrie), chronicles her life, including a diagnosis at age 4 and the personal hurdles she was able to overcome. Premieres February 6 at 8 p.m. ET on HBO.
Listen to “My Dinosaur Life”
The fourth album from Minneapolis-based rock band Motion City Soundtrack, produced by Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus, blends peppy beats with lyrics about feeling out-of-place and misunderstood. Download “A Lifeless Ordinary” and “Stand Too Close.”
To buy: $10, amazon.com.
Read “The Artist in the Office”
Are you an artist trapped in a corporate cubicle? If so, unleash your inner creativity during your daily drudgery with the help of this handbook by writer/artist Summer Pierre. Keep it desk-side and tackle the activities (including making a scrapbook out of doodles) for inspiration.
To buy: $14, amazon.com.
Listen to “Man of the World”
Fans of Jack Johnson will love this effort from a band on the mellow singer’s label―California-based ALO. The surfer-style tunes are laid-back, but with jazz and funk flourishes. Check out the sweet “Suspended” and “Man of the World.” (Out February 9.)
To buy: $14, amazon.com.
Click on CoutureSociety.com
Sure, shopping online has its perks (no need for shoes or makeup), but it’s missing the brutal, honest opinions of your friends. Click on this new shopping social-networking site to search retailers like BlueFly, Sephora, and Zappos, while chatting with your friends.
See all Daily Finds from this month