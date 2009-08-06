9 Delicious, Cool Treats for a Hot Day
GaGa Lemon SherBetter Bars
These refreshing bars fall deliciously between ice cream and sherbet. Tasty flecks of lemon zest give them an intense citrus flavor.
To buy: $5 for five 2.5-ounce bars, at grocery stores.
Julie’s Organic Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwiches
Too often, ice cream sandwiches disappoint with their tasteless, airy ice cream and soggy biscuits. These don’t. Made from rich vanilla ice cream and cakey, chocolaty wafers, they are the ideal classic summer treat. Try them in an easy ice cream cake.
To buy: $6 for six 3-ounce sandwiches, at grocery stores.
Häagen-Dazs Coffee & Almond Crunch
Calling all coffee lovers: Ditch your mug and get your java fix with one of these adorable snack-sized coffee ice cream bars drenched in chocolate, toffee, and nuts.
To buy: $4 for six 1.85-ounce bars, at grocery stores.
Trader Joe’s Mini Mint Ice Cream Mouthfuls
These cute nibbles―refreshing mint-chip ice cream sandwiched between delicate chocolate cookies―are equally fun at a backyard barbecue or a dressier affair.
To buy: $3.50 for 12 1.75-ounce sandwiches, traderjoes.com for store locations.
Dove Miniatures Variety Pack With Dark Chocolate
A crispy dark-chocolate shell envelopes light, whipped ice cream (choose chocolate or vanilla). Individually wrapped for portion control, they’re definitely a grown-up snack.
To buy: $4.50 for 14.75-ounce pieces, at grocery stores.
The Skinny Cow Low Fat Mini Fudge Pops
Even if you aren’t watching your weight, these low-fat, low-calorie bars with creamy chocolate flavor and velvety texture will satisfy. The best part: For only 100 calories, you get to enjoy two delectable bars.
To buy: $5.50 for 12 1.5-ounce pops, at grocery stores.
Mikawaya’s Strawberry Mochi Ice Cream
Chilly twists on a traditional Japanese dessert, these pretty pink discs are made of strawberry ice cream wrapped in tasty, chewy rice dough. They’re unexpected and thoroughly enjoyable alternatives to chocolate-coated treats.
To buy: $6.50 for six 2-ounce pieces, at grocery stores.
Edy’s All Natural Creamy Coconut Fruit Bars
Generous amounts of real coconut, folded into a silky base, give this bar an authentic tropical flavor. Warm, sandy beaches never felt so close.
To buy: $4.50 for six 2.75-ounce bars, at grocery stores.
Charl’s Ice Cream Truffles
Dessert for a luncheon or tea couldn’t be easier, thanks to these elegant milk chocolate–dipped bonbons. Pop one in your mouth and put the rest on a tray for your guests.
To buy: $10 for 16.8-ounce box, at grocery stores.
