7 Pretty Floral-Printed Picks
Forever 21 Collarless Floral Print Jacket
Toss this stunning—and affordable—car coat over a T-shirt and skinny jeans to elevate an otherwise basic ensemble in a flash. At the office, use it to brighten up your work staples.
To buy: $43, forever21.com.
Featured April 2015
Eva Mendes Collection Beatriz Halter Dress Ivy Print
Think of this pretty halter style as your go-to spring dress. The tonal pattern makes it a surprisingly versatile option for a host of formal occasions, while the feminine silhouette provides a waist-whittling effect.
To buy: $56, nyandcompany.com.
DKNYC Floral Print Asymmetric Hem Top
An asymmetric hem and cascading ruffles add a softness to work basics. Plus, the light and airy material glides gently over curves to create a slimming effect.
To buy: $80, bloomingdales.com.
Zara Front Pleat Printed Skirt
Strike the perfect balance between whimsical and polished with this botanical knee-length skirt. The center pleat gives movement to an otherwise fitted silhouette, while the colorful pattern provides optimal versatility.
To buy: $80, zara.com.
Oasis Etched Botanical Burned-out Midi Skirt
Thanks to its knee-length hem and sophisticated print, this full skirt is both dressy and professional. Pair the figure-flattering A-line style with a fitted blouse and pumps.
To buy: $97, oasis.andotherbrands.com.
Ivanka Trump Geava Pointy Toe Pump
Whether paired with skinny jeans and a blazer or a frock fit for a royal, these printed slingbacks bring an air of elegance to a multitude of springtime ensembles.
To buy: $135, nordstrom.com.
Eliza J Print Pleat Chiffon Maxi Dress
Ideal for a daytime wedding or fete, this maxi incorporates key fit details, like an inset waist with a removable belt, a blouson top to conceal a full bust, and a dramatic full skirt.
To buy: $158, nordstrom.com.
Get Daily Finds via e-mail