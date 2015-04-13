7 Pretty Floral-Printed Picks

Whether soft and romantic or bold and bright, floral prints are in for spring. Usher in the warmer weather with these colorful, blooming picks.
Forever 21 Collarless Floral Print Jacket

forever21.com

Toss this stunning—and affordable—car coat over a T-shirt and skinny jeans to elevate an otherwise basic ensemble in a flash. At the office, use it to brighten up your work staples.

To buy: $43, forever21.com.

Eva Mendes Collection Beatriz Halter Dress Ivy Print

nyandcompany.com

Think of this pretty halter style as your go-to spring dress. The tonal pattern makes it a surprisingly versatile option for a host of formal occasions, while the feminine silhouette provides a waist-whittling effect.

To buy: $56, nyandcompany.com.

DKNYC Floral Print Asymmetric Hem Top

bloomingdales.com

An asymmetric hem and cascading ruffles add a softness to work basics. Plus, the light and airy material glides gently over curves to create a slimming effect.

To buy: $80, bloomingdales.com.

Zara Front Pleat Printed Skirt

zara.com

Strike the perfect balance between whimsical and polished with this botanical knee-length skirt. The center pleat gives movement to an otherwise fitted silhouette, while the colorful pattern provides optimal versatility.

To buy: $80, zara.com.

Oasis Etched Botanical Burned-out Midi Skirt

oasis.andotherbrands.com

Thanks to its knee-length hem and sophisticated print, this full skirt is both dressy and professional. Pair the figure-flattering A-line style with a fitted blouse and pumps.

To buy: $97, oasis.andotherbrands.com.

Ivanka Trump Geava Pointy Toe Pump

nordstrom.com

Whether paired with skinny jeans and a blazer or a frock fit for a royal, these printed slingbacks bring an air of elegance to a multitude of springtime ensembles.

To buy: $135, nordstrom.com.

Eliza J Print Pleat Chiffon Maxi Dress

nordstrom.com

Ideal for a daytime wedding or fete, this maxi incorporates key fit details, like an inset waist with a removable belt, a blouson top to conceal a full bust, and a dramatic full skirt.

To buy: $158, nordstrom.com.

