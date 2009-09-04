New Flaw Fixers for the Face
For Brighter Eyes
The Olay Regenerist Anti-Aging Eye Roller’s cooling roller-ball applicator is extra gentle on the delicate undereye area. It deposits a light formula that contains caffeine to tighten slack skin and reduce puffiness, while peptides help minimize fine lines.
To buy: $23, at drugstores.
For Smoother Skin
Regularly apply the oil-free SkinCeuticals Retexturing Activator serum to gently exfoliate rough texture and hydrate dry patches. The thin fluid contains a mix of urea, hyaluronic acid, and fermented black tea to help skin.
To buy: $72, skinceuticals.com.
For Clear Skin
Treat breakouts with gloClear Anti-Blemish Treatment. It contains a potent formula with 5 percent benzoyl peroxide to kill bacteria, plus aloe and rosemary to calm redness and inflammation. Smooth it all over your face if your skin is prone to bigger breakouts, or just spot-apply as needed.
To buy: $32, gloskincare.com.
For an Even Skin Tone
Neutrogena Tone Correcting Concentrated Serum uses retinol and skin-brightening soy and vitamin C to fade discoloration and dark spots caused by sun damage. Apply it at night to clean skin, and wear sunscreen during the day to prevent future damage.
To buy: $22, at drugstores.
For Treating Fine Lines
Orange peel and plant extracts in Clarins Multi-Active Day Early Wrinkle Correction Cream help smooth creases, while quinoa seed extract helps maintain suppleness. Mica gives dull skin an instant glow.
To buy: $55, clarinsusa.com.
For a Touch of Color
To give skin a healthy boost―and a protective coat of SPF 15―smooth on oil-free Get A Tint Tinted Moisturizer Lotion SPF 15 by mark. It moisturizes with glycerin and soaks up excess oil and shine with mattifying powders. Available in four shades.
To buy: $10, meetmark.com.
For Softer Lips
Since lips are often the first place to get parched, keep them moisturized with a creamy dollop of Neosporin Lip Health Daily Hydration Therapy. It contains deeply nourishing sesame seed oil, beeswax, and vitamin E. Bonus: Its SPF 20 also protects lips against sun damage.
To buy: $5, at drugstores.
