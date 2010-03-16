Figure-Flattering Floral Dresses
If You Have a Full Bust
Finally, a flirty dress you can wear with your favorite bra! The split neck of the stretch-cotton Nettie Floral Dress by BB Dakota helps downplay an ample chest, while the pleated bottom balances fullness up top.
To buy: $88, urbanoutfitters.com.
If You Have a Tummy
Slip on the Empire-waist Silk Floral-Print Dress by Phoebe Couture, which gracefully skims over the stomach and love handles. The chic beaded keyhole neckline also draws attention up and away from your middle.
To buy: $180, neimanmarcus.com.
If You Have an Hourglass Figure
Let the simple lines of the cotton Multi Floral Cocktail Dress by Muse make the most of your womanly contours. The chain-link belt further highlights a slim waistline.
To buy: $158, edressme.com.
If You Have a Straight Figure
Thanks to a fit-and-flare silk silhouette and a sweetheart neckline, all you have to do is slip on the Abstract Floral Tank Dress by Martin + Osa to make a boyish frame seem downright curvaceous.
To buy: $130, martinandosa.com.
If You Have Wide Hips
Step into the swingy style of the Floral Print Cotton Dress by Moschino to effortlessly camouflage the lower body. The unexpectedly pretty pattern featuring feminine blooms and hide-and-seek skulls also distracts eyes from problem areas.
To buy: $339, zappos.com.
If You Are Petite
Don’t get swallowed up by a too-long sheath or an overpowering pattern. The rayon Mini-Floral Twist-Neck Dress by Gap is specifically made to fit smaller proportions. Also comes in regular and tall sizes.
To buy: $60, gap.com.
If You Are Tall
Statuesque figures will really blossom in the bold oversized print and just-below-the-knee hemline of the Floral-Print Jersey Dress by Spiegel.
To buy: $49, spiegel.com.
