7 Festive Tops for Valentine’s Day

By Elinor Smith
Updated August 29, 2014
Charlotte Russe
Get in the spirit with these red tops you (and your Valentine) will absolutely love.
If You Want a Sleeveless Style

Charlotte Russe

You can wear ruffles and show off your shape with the cinched-at-the-waist Ruffle Chiffon Top by Charlotte Russe. (Note: It’s see-through, so plan to wear a camisole or tank underneath.)

To buy: $20, charlotterusse.com.

If You Want to Show Some Skin

Nanette Lepore

With a plunging neckline and a racerback, the silk Night Club Draped Top by Nanette Lepore is appropriately named. Come Monday, slip it on with a pencil skirt and a cardigan for work.

To buy: $198, nanettelepore.com.

If You Want a Casual Look

Loft

The flirty ruffled neckline on this cotton-and-modal Lei Trim Tee by Loft takes it from everyday to Valentine’s Day.

To buy: $36.50, loftonline.com.

If You Want a Trendy Look

Splendid

As comfortable as your favorite t-shirt, the Supima cotton Flutter Sleeve Tee by Splendid is just a little more special: Its flouncy sleeves are made of silk.

To buy: $65, bergdorfgoodman.com.

If You Want Lots of Coverage

Elizabeth and James

Slip on this silk-jersey Kimberly Blouse by Elizabeth and James. The A-line cut floats over your midsection, while the blousy sleeves mask arms. Layer a camisole underneath for extra coverage.

To buy: $295, shopbop.com.

If You Want a Stylish Sweater

Marc by Marc Jacobs

The puffed shoulders and ruffled turtleneck on the wool-and-cashmere Marc by Marc Jacobs Alex Striped Sweater draw attention up toward your (smiling) face.

To buy: $228, bergdorfgoodman.com.

If You Want a Feminine Style

Nanette Lepore

The bow on the Twist of Fate Silk Top by Nanette Lepore is just suggestive enough. Simply add black pants for a pulled-together ensemble.

To buy: $248, saksfifthavenue.com.

By Elinor Smith