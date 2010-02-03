7 Festive Tops for Valentine’s Day
If You Want a Sleeveless Style
You can wear ruffles and show off your shape with the cinched-at-the-waist Ruffle Chiffon Top by Charlotte Russe. (Note: It’s see-through, so plan to wear a camisole or tank underneath.)
To buy: $20, charlotterusse.com.
If You Want to Show Some Skin
With a plunging neckline and a racerback, the silk Night Club Draped Top by Nanette Lepore is appropriately named. Come Monday, slip it on with a pencil skirt and a cardigan for work.
To buy: $198, nanettelepore.com.
If You Want a Casual Look
The flirty ruffled neckline on this cotton-and-modal Lei Trim Tee by Loft takes it from everyday to Valentine’s Day.
To buy: $36.50, loftonline.com.
If You Want a Trendy Look
As comfortable as your favorite t-shirt, the Supima cotton Flutter Sleeve Tee by Splendid is just a little more special: Its flouncy sleeves are made of silk.
To buy: $65, bergdorfgoodman.com.
If You Want Lots of Coverage
Slip on this silk-jersey Kimberly Blouse by Elizabeth and James. The A-line cut floats over your midsection, while the blousy sleeves mask arms. Layer a camisole underneath for extra coverage.
To buy: $295, shopbop.com.
If You Want a Stylish Sweater
The puffed shoulders and ruffled turtleneck on the wool-and-cashmere Marc by Marc Jacobs Alex Striped Sweater draw attention up toward your (smiling) face.
To buy: $228, bergdorfgoodman.com.
If You Want a Feminine Style
The bow on the Twist of Fate Silk Top by Nanette Lepore is just suggestive enough. Simply add black pants for a pulled-together ensemble.
To buy: $248, saksfifthavenue.com.
