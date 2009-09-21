Fashionable, Functional Place Mats
Raja Mat by Simrin
Graphic and boldly bohemian, the cotton hand-screen-printed mat adds funky flair to any setting. In blue, yellow, and rose (shown).
To buy: $48 for four, burkedecor.com.
Nubby Mat by Pottery Barn
Hand-woven of natural ramie (a woody, Asian plant), it’s tough enough for indoor and outdoor use.
To buy: $51 for six, potterybarn.com.
Orange Monster Mat by Matte Stephens for Modern Twist
Brussels sprouts won’t seem so scary when paired with this fun, toothy beast. Hand-silk-screened. Made of food-safe silicone.
To buy: $17, re-modern.com.
Diner Pad by Bob’s Your Uncle
Tear off (then trash) paper prints―six different photos taken inside the kitschy Deluxe Town Diner in Watertown, Massachusetts―from this pad of 48 mats.
To buy: $20 for 48, greenergrassdesign.com.
Round Mat by Deborah Rhodes
Beach-inspired and a breeze to clean, it feels like straw but is made of easy-to-wipe nylon. In 20 colors, including daffodil (shown).
To buy: $18, gracioushome.com.
Chalkboard Mat by Chalk It To Me
Keep antsy little diners occupied before―and after―mealtime with this chalkboard mat. Includes a sponge eraser and 12 pieces of chalk.
To buy: $30 for four, uncommongoods.com.
Fretwork Mat by Dransfield & Ross
The sophisticated wooden fretwork is protected with a durable glass top. In white, green, turquoise, and orange (shown).
To buy: $110, bergdorfgoodman.com.
