Fashionable, Functional Place Mats

By Kelley Carter and Guerrin Gardner
Updated August 29, 2014
Simrin
Set your table―and the scene―with one of these seven models.
Start Slideshow

1 of 7

Raja Mat by Simrin

Simrin

Graphic and boldly bohemian, the cotton hand-screen-printed mat adds funky flair to any setting. In blue, yellow, and rose (shown).

To buy: $48 for four, burkedecor.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 7

Nubby Mat by Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn

Hand-woven of natural ramie (a woody, Asian plant), it’s tough enough for indoor and outdoor use.

To buy: $51 for six, potterybarn.com.

3 of 7

Orange Monster Mat by Matte Stephens for Modern Twist

Modern Twist

Brussels sprouts won’t seem so scary when paired with this fun, toothy beast. Hand-silk-screened. Made of food-safe silicone.

To buy: $17, re-modern.com.

Advertisement

4 of 7

Diner Pad by Bob’s Your Uncle

Bob's Your Uncle

Tear off (then trash) paper prints―six different photos taken inside the kitschy Deluxe Town Diner in Watertown, Massachusetts―from this pad of 48 mats.

To buy: $20 for 48, greenergrassdesign.com.

5 of 7

Round Mat by Deborah Rhodes

Deborah Rhodes

Beach-inspired and a breeze to clean, it feels like straw but is made of easy-to-wipe nylon. In 20 colors, including daffodil (shown).

To buy: $18, gracioushome.com.

6 of 7

Chalkboard Mat by Chalk It To Me

Chalk It To Me

Keep antsy little diners occupied before―and after―mealtime with this chalkboard mat. Includes a sponge eraser and 12 pieces of chalk.

To buy: $30 for four, uncommongoods.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 7

Fretwork Mat by Dransfield & Ross

Dransfield & Ross

The sophisticated wooden fretwork is protected with a durable glass top. In white, green, turquoise, and orange (shown).

To buy: $110, bergdorfgoodman.com.

See all Daily Finds from this month

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Kelley Carter and Guerrin Gardner