Fall Entertaining Essentials

By Allegra Muzzillo
Updated October 26, 2009
Sur la Table
These seven lovely basics will impress your guests― all of them―this season.
Start Slideshow

1 of 7

Decorations

Sur la Table

Present hors d’oeuvres or an array of cheeses on parchment-paper foliage that closely resemble the best specimens in your backyard. In green ivy and orange (both shown).

To buy: $11 for 20, surlatable.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 7

Centerpiece

Pottery Barn

These hand-woven rattan gourds exude old-fashioned autumn charm―even after Halloween. Pair them together for a bountiful Thanksgiving tablescape.

To buy: $19 for small, $29 for large; potterybarn.com.

3 of 7

Table Linens

Gracious Home

During relaxed Sunday get-togethers, coax football-watching friends into the dining room with a spread of finger foods set upon these matching cotton-jacquard linens.

To buy: from $16 (one napkin) to $168 (large tablecloth), gracioushome.com.

Advertisement

4 of 7

Plates

Gumps

You may pull off that homemade apple pie on a wing and a prayer, but at least the slices will look delicious on these ceramic plates with 24-karat-gold songbird embellishments.

To buy: $40 for four, gumps.com.

5 of 7

Bowl

Michael Aram

A sculptural take on snack time, this halved pomegranate fruit bowl looks just as good full of savory munchies as it does empty. In stainless-steel and oxidized bronze.

To buy: $75, michaelaram.com.

6 of 7

Platter

Jardins Du Monde

It’s pricey, but this oversized Juliska Jardins du Monde platter will serve you well from Thanksgiving turkey to Christmas ham year after year. Its berry-and-thread pattern will never go out of style.

To buy: $225, juliska.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 7

Teapot

Anthropologie

Serve fancy herbal tea with gingersnaps in this opulent-looking stoneware Cardiff pot.

To buy: $48, anthropologie.com.

See all Daily Finds from this month

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Allegra Muzzillo