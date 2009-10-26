Fall Entertaining Essentials
Decorations
Present hors d’oeuvres or an array of cheeses on parchment-paper foliage that closely resemble the best specimens in your backyard. In green ivy and orange (both shown).
To buy: $11 for 20, surlatable.com.
Centerpiece
These hand-woven rattan gourds exude old-fashioned autumn charm―even after Halloween. Pair them together for a bountiful Thanksgiving tablescape.
To buy: $19 for small, $29 for large; potterybarn.com.
Table Linens
During relaxed Sunday get-togethers, coax football-watching friends into the dining room with a spread of finger foods set upon these matching cotton-jacquard linens.
To buy: from $16 (one napkin) to $168 (large tablecloth), gracioushome.com.
Plates
You may pull off that homemade apple pie on a wing and a prayer, but at least the slices will look delicious on these ceramic plates with 24-karat-gold songbird embellishments.
To buy: $40 for four, gumps.com.
Bowl
A sculptural take on snack time, this halved pomegranate fruit bowl looks just as good full of savory munchies as it does empty. In stainless-steel and oxidized bronze.
To buy: $75, michaelaram.com.
Platter
It’s pricey, but this oversized Juliska Jardins du Monde platter will serve you well from Thanksgiving turkey to Christmas ham year after year. Its berry-and-thread pattern will never go out of style.
To buy: $225, juliska.com.
Teapot
Serve fancy herbal tea with gingersnaps in this opulent-looking stoneware Cardiff pot.
To buy: $48, anthropologie.com.