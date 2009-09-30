Stylish Capes for Fall

By Elinor Smith
Updated September 30, 2009
Newport News
Capes aren’t just for superheroes: The versatile layer is fashionable this season.
Bow-Tie Cape by Newport News

Newport News

Tie on this sweet low-maintenance style instead of covering up with a pashmina, which easily slides off the shoulders. The crocheted hem of the soft ramie-and-rayon knit lends itself to dressier outfits.

To buy: $28, newport-news.com.

Wool Button-Thru Cape by DKNY

DKNY

Bored of your wardrobe of safe neutrals? Throw on a daring pop of color with this Kelly green wool cape. Whether you wear it opened or closed, the thick, ribbed fabric will keep you warm.

To buy: $245, dkny.com.

Charcoal McLeod Chunky Knit Cape by Malene Birger

By Malene Birger

Like a polished version of a puffy vest, this hefty wool pick is ideal for fall’s fickle temperatures. Once winter really gets under way, wear it under an overcoat to keep your core extra warm.

To buy: $214.50, my-wardrobe.com.

Cashmere Dolman-Sleeved Cape by Aqua

Aqua Design

This slouchy cashmere cape is a relaxed take on the typical buttoned-up cardigan. Pair it with black leggings or skinny jeans to look on-trend for fall. In black, oatmeal, and heather brown (shown).

To buy: $168, bloomingdales.com.

Turtleneck Capelet by Vince

Vince

Who needs gloves and a scarf? This ribbed cashmere-blend wrap has a stylish turtleneck and convenient front pockets so you can brave the elements without piling on accessories.

To buy: $265, nordstrom.com.

Double-Breasted Cape by Erin Fetherston

Erin Fetherston

Pricey? Yes, but this impeccably tailored wool cape has such a classic cut that it is sure to look fashionable for decades. Plus, the figure-flattering design can also act as a sophisticated overcoat for formal occasions.

To buy: $1,295, shopbop.com.

