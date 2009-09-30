Stylish Capes for Fall
Bow-Tie Cape by Newport News
Tie on this sweet low-maintenance style instead of covering up with a pashmina, which easily slides off the shoulders. The crocheted hem of the soft ramie-and-rayon knit lends itself to dressier outfits.
To buy: $28, newport-news.com.
Wool Button-Thru Cape by DKNY
Bored of your wardrobe of safe neutrals? Throw on a daring pop of color with this Kelly green wool cape. Whether you wear it opened or closed, the thick, ribbed fabric will keep you warm.
To buy: $245, dkny.com.
Charcoal McLeod Chunky Knit Cape by Malene Birger
Like a polished version of a puffy vest, this hefty wool pick is ideal for fall’s fickle temperatures. Once winter really gets under way, wear it under an overcoat to keep your core extra warm.
To buy: $214.50, my-wardrobe.com.
Cashmere Dolman-Sleeved Cape by Aqua
This slouchy cashmere cape is a relaxed take on the typical buttoned-up cardigan. Pair it with black leggings or skinny jeans to look on-trend for fall. In black, oatmeal, and heather brown (shown).
To buy: $168, bloomingdales.com.
Turtleneck Capelet by Vince
Who needs gloves and a scarf? This ribbed cashmere-blend wrap has a stylish turtleneck and convenient front pockets so you can brave the elements without piling on accessories.
To buy: $265, nordstrom.com.
Double-Breasted Cape by Erin Fetherston
Pricey? Yes, but this impeccably tailored wool cape has such a classic cut that it is sure to look fashionable for decades. Plus, the figure-flattering design can also act as a sophisticated overcoat for formal occasions.
To buy: $1,295, shopbop.com.