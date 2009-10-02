8 Fabulous Fall Belts
Skinny Studded Belt by J. Crew
When it comes to belts, thin is in this season. Wrap this brass-studded lambskin leather pick around your waist when you’re wearing casual boyfriend jeans or a slightly stodgy wool skirt. In four other colors.
To buy: $35, jcrew.com.
Leopard Belt by Talbots
Since animal prints never go extinct in the fashion world, you’ll be able to wear this slim haircalf style for years. Try it looped into a pair of trousers. Also comes in zebra print.
To buy: $44, talbots.com.
Shameless Belt by Roxy
Add interest to a solid-color jersey dress with this cotton-and-leather belt. Feeling a little daring? Try it with a floral print top and jeans.
To buy: $24, roxy.com.
Belt Lazo C by Mango
Top long, chunky cardigans or last season’s tent dresses with this girly yet edgy belt.
To buy: $40, mangoshop.com.
Leather Waist Belt by Marc by Marc Jacobs
Rely on this wide belt in rich red leather to add shape to a patterned dress or an all-business blazer.
To buy: $200, netaporter.com.
Studded Leather Hip Belt by Melamed
Instead of buying yet another boring black belt, consider investing in something a little different but just as versatile, like this extraordinary suede-lined Italian leather belt.
To buy: $165, saksfifthavenue.com.
Leather Frill Elastic Belt by Topshop
Surprisingly comfortable since it’s made of elastic, this ruffled accessory offers a burst of texture to silky dresses and blousy tunics.
To buy: $50, topshop.com.
Feather Edge Studded Belt by Tory Burch
Nip in your waist with this cognac leather style embellished with luxurious gold pyramid studs.
To buy: $225, toryburch.com.
