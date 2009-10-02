8 Fabulous Fall Belts

By Elinor Smith
Updated October 02, 2009
J. Crew
The season’s hottest accessory makes getting dressed a cinch.
1 of 8

Skinny Studded Belt by J. Crew

J. Crew

When it comes to belts, thin is in this season. Wrap this brass-studded lambskin leather pick around your waist when you’re wearing casual boyfriend jeans or a slightly stodgy wool skirt. In four other colors.

To buy: $35, jcrew.com.

2 of 8

Leopard Belt by Talbots

Talbots

Since animal prints never go extinct in the fashion world, you’ll be able to wear this slim haircalf style for years. Try it looped into a pair of trousers. Also comes in zebra print.

To buy: $44, talbots.com.

3 of 8

Shameless Belt by Roxy

Roxy

Add interest to a solid-color jersey dress with this cotton-and-leather belt. Feeling a little daring? Try it with a floral print top and jeans.

To buy: $24, roxy.com.

4 of 8

Belt Lazo C by Mango

Mango

Top long, chunky cardigans or last season’s tent dresses with this girly yet edgy belt.

To buy: $40, mangoshop.com.

5 of 8

Leather Waist Belt by Marc by Marc Jacobs

Marc by Marc Jacobs

Rely on this wide belt in rich red leather to add shape to a patterned dress or an all-business blazer.

To buy: $200, netaporter.com.

6 of 8

Studded Leather Hip Belt by Melamed

Melamed

Instead of buying yet another boring black belt, consider investing in something a little different but just as versatile, like this extraordinary suede-lined Italian leather belt.

To buy: $165, saksfifthavenue.com.

7 of 8

Leather Frill Elastic Belt by Topshop

Topshop

Surprisingly comfortable since it’s made of elastic, this ruffled accessory offers a burst of texture to silky dresses and blousy tunics.

To buy: $50, topshop.com.

8 of 8

Feather Edge Studded Belt by Tory Burch

Tory Burch

Nip in your waist with this cognac leather style embellished with luxurious gold pyramid studs.

To buy: $225, toryburch.com.

By Elinor Smith