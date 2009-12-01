8 Fabulous Earrings to Give and Get
For a Diamond-Lover
Don’t get tied up searching for real rocks that fit your budget: Wrap up these Rhinestone Bow Studs by Betsey Johnson instead―they’re adorable and affordable.
To buy: $30, betseyjohnson.com.
For a Secret Santa Recipient
Whether she’s a trendy or conservative dresser, Chico’s Jesminda Earrings, made with glass and acrylic beads, will complement the clothes in her closet.
To buy: $21, chicos.com.
For a Friend Without Pierced Ears
She can slip on Monet’s Goldtone Crystal Accent Clips with everything from cocktail dresses to business suits.
To buy: $30, macys.com.
Surprise Giveaway
Real Simple is giving away one pair of Devi Double Drop Earrings by Robindira Unsworth. Perfect with nearly any holiday ensemble, these danglers feature delicate rhodolite garnet drops suspended within 22-karat vermeil hoops.
To buy: $150, robindira.com.
To buy: $150, robindira.com.
For a Vintage Lover
Let her think you hunted for hours for these vintage-inspired Marie Drop Earrings by Lee Angel. The shimmering crystals will become the focal point of any outfit.
To buy: $115, shopbop.com.
For a Hoop Lover
These sophisticated Park Avenue Pearl Huggie Hoops by Kate Spade with pearl and crystal clusters are set in 12-karat gold plating.
To buy: $65, katespade.com.
For a Bohemian Style
Rough diamonds set in gold vermeil make the Urban Posh Shannon Earrings by Max&Chloe worth the price. And, with a mix of gold and silver chains, they’ll match her other jewelry.
To buy: $183, maxandchloe.com.
For a Woman With Classic Taste
These Black Freshwater Pearl, Turquoise, and Beer Quartz Earrings by Alexis Bittar are just the thing to update her little black dress.
To buy: $150, saksfifthavenue.com.
