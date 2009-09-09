Entertainment Picks

Already a star in Britain and having toured with Lady Gaga, this mellow pop-rock singer-songwriter brings his reflective message stateside. In “Wonderful,” the first single off his self-titled debut album, Go urges you to “look yourself in the eye and say, ‘I am wonderful.’” Fun tidbit: The song was written on the same piano John Lennon used when recording “Imagine.” (Out September 15.)



