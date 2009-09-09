Entertainment Picks
Tune in to “Community” on NBC
When the bar association suspends his license, smooth-talking attorney Jeff (The Soup’s Joel McHale, center) enrolls at Greendale Community College, where he meets a group of eclectic enrollees, including wise-beyond-his-years Pierce (Chevy Chase, back right) and divorcée Shirley (front left). In this new TV series, the writing is sharp, and the laughs are many. (Premieres September 17 at 9:30 p.m. EDT.)
Listen to “Hot Mess,” by Cobra Starship
For its third album, the New York-based electro-pop band got a little help from friends Kara DioGuardi (American Idol) and Leighton Meester (Gossip Girl). The Idol judge helped pen the summer hit “Good Girls Gone Bad” on which the actress lent her vocal stylings. At times silly and synthesizer-heavy, Hot Mess is filled with 11 cool songs that are just plain fun.
To buy: $9, amazon.com.
See and Hear “The Lord of the Rings”
In the mood for some Middle-earth music? On October 9 and 10 at 7:30 p.m. EDT, 300 musicians and two choral groups perform the Grammy- and Oscar-winning score of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring live to the film at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
To buy tickets: $54 to $150, radiocity.com.
Read “The Coral Thief”
In her new novel set in Napoleonic Paris, Rebecca Stott (Ghostwalk) weaves a tale of romance, intrigue, and mystery. After medical student Daniel shares a stagecoach with a gorgeous woman, he realizes that the valuable artifacts he was transporting have gone missing. His quest to find them―and the thief―changes his life forever. (Out September 15.)
To buy: $16.50, amazon.com.
Rock to “Gary Go”
Already a star in Britain and having toured with Lady Gaga, this mellow pop-rock singer-songwriter brings his reflective message stateside. In “Wonderful,” the first single off his self-titled debut album, Go urges you to “look yourself in the eye and say, ‘I am wonderful.’” Fun tidbit: The song was written on the same piano John Lennon used when recording “Imagine.” (Out September 15.)
To buy: $15, amazon.com.
Cheer on “The Biggest Loser” on NBC
Joining the eighth season of the reality weight-loss competition: social worker Shay, who, at 476 pounds, is the series’ heaviest contestant (second from right); student Daniel (far right), who lost 142 pounds on the show last season; and health-care worker Amanda (far left), who was voted onto the show by season seven viewers. Who will win the $250,000 grand prize? (Premieres September 15 at 8 p.m. EDT.)
Read “Bird in Hand,” by Christina Baker Kline
A gripping tale about two crumbling marriages, this novel by the author of The Way Life Should Be offers a realistic and, at times, heartbreaking look at love and friendship. When Alison gets into a car accident, the grief and guilt that she and her husband feel become catalysts for unveiling secret love affairs and deceptions.
To buy: $16.50, amazon.com.
Listen to “is it o.k.,” by Serena Ryder
Fans of KT Tunstall and Sara Bareilles will dig this Canadian singer-songwriter’s husky vocals and soulful lyrics (sample: “Why can’t I love you/I can’t let you in/Questioning everything I thought you said”). Download these tracks first: “All For Love” and “Weak in the Knees.” (Out September 15.)
To buy: $8 for digital album and CD, serenaryder.com.
