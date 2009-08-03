Entertainment Picks

George Simmons (Adam Sandler, right) is a hugely successful comedian (sound familiar?). Too bad he has no one (except gardeners and maids) to share his too-big house with. When he learns he has a terminal illness, he tries to change that with the help of his new assistant, aspiring comedian Ira (Superbad’s Seth Rogen, far right). Don’t let the title fool you: Despite their potty mouths, these funny people have heart.