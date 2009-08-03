Entertainment Picks
See “Paper Heart”
In the opening scene of this part-documentary/part-scripted drama, Juno actor Michael Cera (as himself, right) snarkily proclaims that America needs more quirky comedies. Oh, how Paper Heart delivers. As nonbeliever-in-love writer/actor Charlyne Yi asks people about the meaning of true love (that’s the documentary part), she discovers it on her own (that’s the scripted part). (Out in limited release.)
Click on This Hilarious YouTube Video
Forget Pachelbel’s “Canon.” For their nuptials, Jill and Kevin Kheinz of Minnesota danced down the aisle to Chris Brown’s hit song “Forever.” Watch the entire wedding party shimmy in sync at the 2:50 minute marker. (Thanks to reader Beth McGrath for this gem.)
Listen to “Bible Belt,” by Diane Birch
If you like Norah Jones and Duffy, this pop singer/songwriter―the daughter of a preacher―is right up your alley. Her impressive debut album has a cool retro vibe. Download standouts “Nothing but a Miracle” and “Ariel.”
To buy: $8, iTunes.
Watch “I Love You Man” on DVD
Peter Klaven (Knocked Up’s Paul Rudd, far right) has found his fiancée (Parks and Recreation’s Rashida Jones); now he needs a best man. Awkward and unsuccessful man-dates ensue, and he eventually connects with hilariously inappropriate Sydney (How I Met Your Mother’s Jason Segel, right). Bonus: The DVD includes playful banter between the two actors and belly laugh–inducing outtakes. (Out August 11.)
To buy: $30, amazon.com.
Click on BnBFinder.com
Don’t let the dog days of summer tire you out. Schedule a weekend of R&R at a bed-and-breakfast (like Auburn, New York’s 10 Fitch Bed & Breakfast Inn, right). On this site, input where you’d like to go and how long you’d like to stay, and browse the easy-to-read search results. For a money-saving getaway, check out the site’s lists of deals in your area.
See “Funny People”
George Simmons (Adam Sandler, right) is a hugely successful comedian (sound familiar?). Too bad he has no one (except gardeners and maids) to share his too-big house with. When he learns he has a terminal illness, he tries to change that with the help of his new assistant, aspiring comedian Ira (Superbad’s Seth Rogen, far right). Don’t let the title fool you: Despite their potty mouths, these funny people have heart.
Watch “The Soloist” on DVD
In this drama based on a real-life friendship, Robert Downey, Jr. (right) plays Los Angeles Times columnist Steve Lopez while Jamie Foxx (far right) personifies homeless Julliard-trained musician Nathaniel Ayers. After screening the film, watch the bonus interview with the real men.
To buy: $30, amazon.com.
