Entertainment Picks

See “The Invention of Lying”
Mark Bellison (Ghost Town’s Ricky Gervais, shown with costar Jennifer Garner) lives in a world where lying doesn’t exist. (Don’t want to go to work? Simply say so.) It’s a brutally honest environment until Mark discovers he can go where no one has gone before: He can tell a lie. As he plays around with fibs both big (“Ms. Bank Teller, I had more money in my account”) and small (“I’m feeling fine, thanks”), he discovers the unexpected value of white lies.
Read “House of Cards,” by David Ellis Dickerson
At 26, Dickerson, now a noted wordsmith and regular contributor to NPR’s This American Life, landed a dream job writing greeting cards for Hallmark. Unfortunately, his fundamentalist upbringing and social outcast status hadn’t fully prepared him to find humor in topics that often sell cards. His memoir will delight fans of another self-deprecating writer with the same first name―David Sedaris.
To buy: $25, amazon.com.
Click on Yardsale treasuremap.com
Someone’s trash could be your treasure. Head to this site, search by neighborhood, and find a yard sale in your area.
Listen to “Here Comes Science,” by They Might Be Giants
Yes, science can be fun. On this two-disc and DVD set, the Grammy-winning band pairs kid-friendly lyrics with adult-friendly tunes to tackle topics like photosynthesis and astronomy (“A shooting star is not a star/ Why does it shine so bright?/ The friction as it falls through air produces heat and light”).
To buy: $19, amazon.com.
Play Scene It? 80s Edition
The 80s were totally rad, and so is this board game. Answer toughies like, What did the janitor in The Breakfast Club say he wanted to be when he grew up? (Give up? John Lennon.) Wearing acid-washed jeans and teasing hair for the occasion are optional.
To buy: $30, amazon.com.
Watch “Ally McBeal: The Complete Series” on DVD
Remember the dancing baby? Relive that history-making moment and more with this 32-disc set of every episode of the quirky workplace comedy starring Calista Flockhart. Extras include brand-new recollections from the cast and creators and The Best of Ally McBeal soundtrack with never-before released songs. (Out October 6.)
To buy: $200, amazon.com.
Listen to “The List,” by Rosanne Cash
In 1973, Johnny Cash gave his daughter a list of 100 essential country songs so she could better understand the genre. On her latest studio album, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter reinterprets 12 of those songs, including The Carter Family’s “Bury Me Under the Weeping Willow,” Bob Dylan’s “Girl From the North Country,” and Hank Williams’s “Take These Chains From My Heart.” Bruce Springsteen, Elvis Costello, and Rufus Wainwright lend their voices. (Out October 6.)
To buy: $19, amazon.com.
Watch “Bright Star”
With gorgeous costumes and scenery, this period romance based on a true story follows the unlikely love affair of introspective poet John Keats (I’m Not There’s Ben Whishaw, shown) and fiery fashion student Fanny Brawne (Stop-Loss’s Abbie Cornish, shown). Before he died of tuberculosis at age 25, Keats penned his now-famous sonnet “Bright Star” about his muse.
