Entertainment Picks

Mark Bellison (Ghost Town’s Ricky Gervais, shown with costar Jennifer Garner) lives in a world where lying doesn’t exist. (Don’t want to go to work? Simply say so.) It’s a brutally honest environment until Mark discovers he can go where no one has gone before: He can tell a lie. As he plays around with fibs both big (“Ms. Bank Teller, I had more money in my account”) and small (“I’m feeling fine, thanks”), he discovers the unexpected value of white lies.