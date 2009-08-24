Entertainment Picks
Listen to “Classics,” by Rhythms del Mundo
The Killers, KT Tunstall, The Rolling Stones, Jack Johnson, and more partner with Cuban band Rhythms del Mundo to cover classic hits with a Latin twist in the second album from Artists Project Earth, a charity that raises awareness for climate crisis projects and natural disaster relief. Start with The Killers’ version of “Hotel California” and The Rolling Stones’ “Under the Boardwalk.”
To buy: $13, amazon.com.
Tune in to “Greek” on ABC Family
School’s back in session! The third season of the breakout series about college fraternity and sorority life finds Casey (Spencer Grammar, shown, center) finally dumping boyfriend Max for ex flame Cappie (Scott Michael Foster, shown, far left)―only to be brutally rebuffed. Meanwhile, engineering wunderkind Rusty (Jacob Zachar, shown, second from left in front row) struggles to balance his new girlfriend and his homework. (Premieres August 31 at 9 p.m. EDT.)
Watch “Earth” on DVD
This beautifully shot documentary narrated by James Earl Jones covers a year in three families: a mother polar bear and her cubs, a herd of African elephants, and a humpback whale and her calf. Extras include a fascinating behind-the-scenes look at how the stories were captured―including one tale about a hungry polar bear that showed up for dinner at the filmmakers’ cabin. (In stores September 1.)
To buy: $17, amazon.com.
Listen to “Justin Moore,” by Justin Moore
Hailing from a town with a population of 272, this young country singer knows a thing or two about “Small Town USA,” which happens to be the name of his first single. Its happy-go-lucky lyrics and boot-stomping beats set the tone for the rest of Moore’s debut album. Two more surefire hits: “Backwoods” and “Hank It.”
To buy: $8, amazon.com.
Read “The Southern Woman,” by Elizabeth Spencer
In this collection of 27 short stories by the celebrated fiction writer: “Light in the Piazza,” which was made into a Broadway show and a 1962 movie, “The Cousins,” a story about a group of Southerners who traipse through Italy, and “The Little Brown Girl,” which explores a friendship that stretches over racial divides.
To buy: $13, amazon.com.
Listen to “Emergence,” by the Roy Hargrove Big Band
Grammy-winning jazz trumpeter Roy Hargrove and his 19-piece ensemble release a rousing big band album featuring 11 tunes―some original, some reimagined―including Rodgers and Hart’s “My Funny Valentine” and Cole Porter’s “Every Time We Say Goodbye.”
To buy: $13, amazon.com.
Watch “The Time Traveler’s Wife”
Clare (Rachel McAdams, shown) could never be faulted for complaining that her beloved Henry (Eric Bana, shown) doesn’t spend enough time with her: He has the mind-boggling ability to time-travel. Though the movie―like the best-selling novel by Audrey Niffenegger upon which it’s based―takes a little getting used to, you’ll ultimately be swept away by the story of these soulmates.
See all Daily Finds