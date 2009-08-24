Entertainment Picks

Clare (Rachel McAdams, shown) could never be faulted for complaining that her beloved Henry (Eric Bana, shown) doesn’t spend enough time with her: He has the mind-boggling ability to time-travel. Though the movie―like the best-selling novel by Audrey Niffenegger upon which it’s based―takes a little getting used to, you’ll ultimately be swept away by the story of these soulmates.



