What to Do on Black Friday―and Beyond
Play Wii Fit Plus
Work off your Thanksgiving feast with this just-released software. In addition to new exercises and activities, like skateboarding, you can customize your own 20-, 30-, or 40-minute workout. A calorie counter logs how much you've burned after each activity so you'll know when you've worked off that extra piece of pie.
To buy: $100, amazon.com.
Watch “Say Anything...20th Anniversary Edition” on DVD
Boom box-toting Lloyd Dobler (John Cusack, in the role that made him an unlikely heartthrob) is back in the 20th anniversary release of Cameron Crowe's 1989 directorial debut. Special features include new commentary from the cast and deleted material. Pop quiz: What song was Lloyd playing on the boom box? Click through to the last slide for the answer.
To buy: $20, amazon.com.
Listen to the “Up in the Air” Soundtrack
The new film from Juno director Jason Reitman, opening in limited release on December 4 and widely on Christmas Day, stars familiar names like George Clooney and Jason Bateman. But its soulful and upbeat soundtrack showcases lesser-known artists like Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings, Kevin Renick, and Charles Atlas. Listen to the remake of Woody Guthrie's "This Land Is Your Land" and Atlas's instrumental "Genova."
To buy: $14, amazon.com.
Surprise Giveaway
Real Simple is giving away a one-year unlimited membership to Netflix worth over $200.
Rent selections from the collection of 100,000-plus DVD titles by mail or stream it onto your computer or TV free for a year. (For streaming video, you'll need a Netflix-ready device like a Blu-ray player or a Microsoft Xbox.)
Watch “Four Christmases” on DVD
Rather than spend the holidays with divorced parents, happily-not-married couple Brad (Vince Vaughn) and Kate (Reese Witherspoon) plan a trip to Fiji. But when the pair’s flight is canceled and they are interviewed on television, they’re forced to visit their families (including Robert Duvall, Jon Favreau, and Sissy Spacek). Humiliation and secret-exposing ensues.
To buy: $29, amazon.com.
Watch “Night at the Museum 2” on DVD
Former museum night guard Larry Daley (Ben Stiller, pictured) travels with his historical friends―including Theodore Roosevelt (Robin Williams)―to Washington, D.C.’s Smithsonian to retrieve the magical Egyptian tablet that brings them to life. Look for Julie & Julia’s Amy Adams as Amelia Earhart and Best in Show’s Christopher Guest as Ivan the Terrible. Owen Wilson reprises his hilarious role as tenacious Jedediah Smith. (Out December 1.)
To buy: $30, amazon.com.
Bonus: Answer to the Say Anything... pop quiz: In the movie’s climactic scene, Lloyd Dobler played Peter Gabriel’s “In Your Eyes” on his boom box.
