7 Easy-to-Wear Oxfords
Modern Toile Oxfords by Anthropologie
A dainty floral print and scalloped leather trim lend a feminine feel to this bargain-priced canvas pair. They create the perfect finishing touch whether worn with a romantic flowy skirt or clean-cut shorts.
To buy: $30, anthropologie.com.
Capone Oxford by Jeffrey Campbell
With these two-toned leather oxfords, you’ll never have to decide between black or brown shoes again. A sprinkling of studs keep them from being too stuffy, while padded insoles offer all-day cushioning. Also in all black and blue/cream.
To buy: $128, freepeople.com.
Histeric by Miz Mooz
Lighten up with these dapper cream-colored leather lace-ups. They work surprisingly well with anything from rolled-up jeans to a printed silk dress. Also in black/beige, tan/beige, and black.
To buy: $80, infinityshoes.com.
Pet by Cole Haan
Take a cue from the past with more-stylish-than-ever saddle shoes upgraded in rich Italian leather and a stylish blue shade. Also in white/violet.
To buy: $295, colehaan.com.
Louie Louie Oxfords by Joie
Go ahead and give your ballet flats a rest. These sleek perforated laceless leather shoes are just as versatile. Also in black and cognac.
To buy: $198, bloomingdales.com.
Suede Oxfords by J. Jill
Thanks to flexible rubber soles and a streamlined suede design, you’ll be able to put your best foot forward without sacrificing comfort. Also in pumice.
To buy: $89, jjill.com.
Laser-Cut Oxford by Co-op Barneys New York
Lace-like cutouts give these leather slip-ons a one-of-a-kind look and allow you to wear them well into the dog days of summer. What’s more, the elastic back stretches to provide a perfect heel-cradling fit. Also in dark brown and cream.
To buy: $430, barneys.com.
