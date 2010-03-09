7 Easy-to-Wear Oxfords

By Elinor Smith
Updated August 29, 2014
Anthropologie
Too chilly for open toes? Too warm for boots? Meet your new spring shoe. You’ll be surprised just how comfortable and versatile this menswear-inspired style is.
Modern Toile Oxfords by Anthropologie

Anthropologie

A dainty floral print and scalloped leather trim lend a feminine feel to this bargain-priced canvas pair. They create the perfect finishing touch whether worn with a romantic flowy skirt or clean-cut shorts.

To buy: $30, anthropologie.com.

Capone Oxford by Jeffrey Campbell

Free People

With these two-toned leather oxfords, you’ll never have to decide between black or brown shoes again. A sprinkling of studs keep them from being too stuffy, while padded insoles offer all-day cushioning. Also in all black and blue/cream.

To buy: $128, freepeople.com.

Histeric by Miz Mooz

Infinity Shoes

Lighten up with these dapper cream-colored leather lace-ups. They work surprisingly well with anything from rolled-up jeans to a printed silk dress. Also in black/beige, tan/beige, and black.

To buy: $80, infinityshoes.com.

Pet by Cole Haan

Cole Haan

Take a cue from the past with more-stylish-than-ever saddle shoes upgraded in rich Italian leather and a stylish blue shade. Also in white/violet.

To buy: $295, colehaan.com.

Louie Louie Oxfords by Joie

Bloomingdales

Go ahead and give your ballet flats a rest. These sleek perforated laceless leather shoes are just as versatile. Also in black and cognac.

To buy: $198, bloomingdales.com.

Suede Oxfords by J. Jill

J. Jill

Thanks to flexible rubber soles and a streamlined suede design, you’ll be able to put your best foot forward without sacrificing comfort. Also in pumice.

To buy: $89, jjill.com.

Laser-Cut Oxford by Co-op Barneys New York

Barneys New York

Lace-like cutouts give these leather slip-ons a one-of-a-kind look and allow you to wear them well into the dog days of summer. What’s more, the elastic back stretches to provide a perfect heel-cradling fit. Also in dark brown and cream.

To buy: $430, barneys.com.

By Elinor Smith