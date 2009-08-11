11 Dorm Room Essentials Every College Kid Needs
RELATED: 11 Clever Dorm Room Ideas to Take Your Space to the Next Level
Succulents File Folder
The six folders in this vibrantly patterned set can help students organize term papers, lab reports, bills, and other important documents.
To buy: $16 for a set of twelve; papersource.com.
Household Essentials Hanging Cotton Canvas Laundry Hamper Bag
This hanging hamper is a boon when floor space is scarce. Hook it on a closet rod, a doorknob, or even on the wall to store laundry, dry cleaning, and delicates.
To buy: $11; amazon.com.
Gallery Wall Frames Decal Set
Bedazzle boring walls with temporary vinyl wall art. On move-in day, fill the frames with pictures of friends and family at home. Come second semester, it’s easy to swap in a few of your new pals, too.
To buy: $31; dormify.com.
Mini Fabric Steamer
When space is at a premium, mini versions of necessary products can be life-savers. Instead of an iron, pick up this travel-sized fabric steamer to smooth wrinkled clothes before class.
To buy: $20; lowes.com.
Bedside Essentials Pocket
This handy pocket hangs off the side of the bed, making it a perfect spot to store your phone, reading glasses, or favorite book within easy reach. Particularly helpful in small spaces where there is no room for a nightstand.
To buy: $20; uncommongoods.com.
Keurig K55 Coffee Maker
This single-serve coffee maker is a necessity for college students on-the-go. Easy to use and ready in under a minute, this gadget will come in handy long after graduation.
To buy: $112; homedepot.com.
Catalina Print Corkboard
Brighten up a drab room with this pretty floral corkboard. Pin up photos, calendars, and even jewelry to personalize empty wall space.
To buy: $25; nordstrom.com.
Electric Pink Power Strip
With only a few outlets in each room, a substantial power strip is essential. This subtle pink version offers character and functionality in one.
To buy: $13; target.com.
Soft Blanket Throw
This cozy throw blanket is super soft and adds style when folded on the end of a twin bed. Wrap up in it while studying or sleeping in.
To buy: $20; hayneedle.com.
Spinning Cosmetic Organizer
College students’ desks often double as vanities, and storing makeup and beauty products can be a hassle. This spinning organizer looks chic while also maximizing desk space.
To buy: $40; bedbathandbeyond.com.
Gray Dot Sheet Set
After long days at the library and longer nights spent with friends, soft bed sheets are a must. Try this simple set with modern dots that will add some pizzazz to your dorm decor.
To buy: $130; schoolhouse.com.