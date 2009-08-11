11 Dorm Room Essentials Every College Kid Needs

By Kelley Carter, Guerrin Gardner and Stephanie Harris
Updated July 25, 2018
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
schoolhouse.com
We’ve rounded up these dorm room essentials to help ease your transition into college. After all, moving into a college dorm is an exciting, but the transition can be overwhelming. When navigating new classes, new friendships, and a new campus, it helps to return to a cute and cozy room. In addition to pretty dorm room decor, we’ve included functional necessities to make your space feel like home.

RELATED: 11 Clever Dorm Room Ideas to Take Your Space to the Next Level
Start Slideshow

1 of 11

Succulents File Folder

papersource.com

The six folders in this vibrantly patterned set can help students organize term papers, lab reports, bills, and other important documents.

To buy: $16 for a set of twelve; papersource.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 11

Household Essentials Hanging Cotton Canvas Laundry Hamper Bag

amazon.com

This hanging hamper is a boon when floor space is scarce. Hook it on a closet rod, a doorknob, or even on the wall to store laundry, dry cleaning, and delicates.

To buy: $11; amazon.com.

3 of 11

Gallery Wall Frames Decal Set

dormify.com

Bedazzle boring walls with temporary vinyl wall art. On move-in day, fill the frames with pictures of friends and family at home. Come second semester, it’s easy to swap in a few of your new pals, too.

To buy: $31; dormify.com.

Advertisement

4 of 11

Mini Fabric Steamer

lowes.com

When space is at a premium, mini versions of necessary products can be life-savers. Instead of an iron, pick up this travel-sized fabric steamer to smooth wrinkled clothes before class.

To buy: $20; lowes.com.

5 of 11

Bedside Essentials Pocket

uncommongoods.com

This handy pocket hangs off the side of the bed, making it a perfect spot to store your phone, reading glasses, or favorite book within easy reach. Particularly helpful in small spaces where there is no room for a nightstand.

To buy: $20; uncommongoods.com.

6 of 11

Keurig K55 Coffee Maker

homedepot.com

This single-serve coffee maker is a necessity for college students on-the-go. Easy to use and ready in under a minute, this gadget will come in handy long after graduation.

To buy: $112; homedepot.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 11

Catalina Print Corkboard

nordstrom.com

Brighten up a drab room with this pretty floral corkboard. Pin up photos, calendars, and even jewelry to personalize empty wall space.

To buy: $25; nordstrom.com.

8 of 11

Electric Pink Power Strip

target.com

With only a few outlets in each room, a substantial power strip is essential. This subtle pink version offers character and functionality in one.

To buy: $13; target.com.

9 of 11

Soft Blanket Throw

hayneedle.com

This cozy throw blanket is super soft and adds style when folded on the end of a twin bed. Wrap up in it while studying or sleeping in.

To buy: $20; hayneedle.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 11

Spinning Cosmetic Organizer

bedbathandbeyond.com

College students’ desks often double as vanities, and storing makeup and beauty products can be a hassle. This spinning organizer looks chic while also maximizing desk space.

To buy: $40; bedbathandbeyond.com.

11 of 11

Gray Dot Sheet Set

schoolhouse.com

After long days at the library and longer nights spent with friends, soft bed sheets are a must. Try this simple set with modern dots that will add some pizzazz to your dorm decor.

To buy: $130; schoolhouse.com.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Kelley Carter, Guerrin Gardner and Stephanie Harris