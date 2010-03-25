Discounts & Deals: Time-Saving Services
If Entertaining Takes Everything Out of You…
Order from The Perfect Bite Co. Choose from an assortment of finger foods, including mini haute dogs en croute, which arrive frozen and need only to be heated and served.
RS reader discount: 20 percent off the entire website, theperfectbiteco.com. Enter the code Real2010 at checkout.
* These discounts will be available until April 30, 2010, or while supplies last.
If You Need Someone to Do the Dirty Work…
Four-person teams from The Maids will leave your house sparkling—fast.
RS reader discount: $50 off the first cleaning for new customers at participating locations (average cost: $230), 800-843-6243. Mention “Real Simple Special” to the operator.
Or try Merry Maids; choose from recurring or one-time cleanings.
RS reader discount: $30 off the total price of the first three cleanings (average cost per cleaning: $85), merrymaids.com/realsimple.
If You Don’t Have Time to Hit the Library…
Visit Bookswim.com—a Netflix for books. Log on, choose your read, and have it mailed to your doorstep.
RS reader discount: 50 percent off the first month of any monthly plan (plans range from $10 to $60), bookswim.com. Enter the code REALSIMPLE50 at checkout.
If Your Last Style Update Involved Acid-Washed Jeans…
Consult with a stylist over the phone through Stylemadesimple.net; she’ll help you curate a look using the best shops on the Web.
RS reader discount: 20 percent off each hour (rates start at $100 an hour), stylemadesimple.net. Enter the code RS20 at checkout.
Or enlist The Haute Closet to edit your wardrobe, then help you shop online for must-have pieces.
RS reader discount: $100 off the $500 fee, thehautecloset.com/realsimple.
If You Wish Those Onions Would Dice Themselves…
Select a month’s worth of meals from Dream Dinners online, then assemble (prechopped!) ingredient kits at a nearby location.
RS reader discount: 10 percent off the first order of 36 servings (average cost: $170) for new guests only, dreamdinners.com. Enter the code DDNC102010 at checkout.
And If You’re Looking For a Way to Spend Your Newfound Free Time…
Purchase a gift certificate from Spafinder.com that you can use at more than 5,000 spas worldwide.
RS reader discount: 10 percent off (prices start at $50), spafinder.com. Enter the code REALS at checkout.
Or freshen up your feet with the signature Time Saver pedicure at Elizabeth Arden Red Door Spas.
RS reader discount: 20 percent off the regular $42 rate, reddoorspas.com for locations. Mention the code REALSIMPLETS when booking.
