Discounts & Deals: Time-Saving Services

Consult with a stylist over the phone through Stylemadesimple.net; she’ll help you curate a look using the best shops on the Web.



RS reader discount: 20 percent off each hour (rates start at $100 an hour), stylemadesimple.net. Enter the code RS20 at checkout.





Or enlist The Haute Closet to edit your wardrobe, then help you shop online for must-have pieces.



RS reader discount: $100 off the $500 fee, thehautecloset.com/realsimple.