Dirt-Tough Boot Trays

By Stephanie Sisco
Updated August 29, 2014
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Grandinroad
Keep floors grime- and footprint-free with one of these protective trays.
Start Slideshow

1 of 7

Grandinroad Copper Embossed Steel Boot Tray

Grandinroad

This 30-by-13-inch tray comfortably holds three to four pairs of boots or shoes, and tall sides contain tracked-in dirt.

To buy: $39, grandinroad.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 7

Natco Boot Tray

Natco Group

Made of 100 percent reground rubber scraps, the 15-by-30-inch tray has soft nubs that help you scrape grime off your shoes. To clean, simply rinse off with a hose.

To buy: $5, lowes.com for stores.

3 of 7

Lillian Vernon Metal Boot Tray

Lillian Vernon

Handcrafted of leak-resistant galvanized sheet metal, the 35-by-15-inch holder is embossed on all sides. Available in antiqued pewter (shown).

To buy: $40, lillianvernon.com.

Advertisement

4 of 7

Problemsolvers Boot Tray

Problemsolvers

This two-tiered plastic space saver (each bin is 31 by 16 inches) can handle the entire family’s messy gear.

To buy: $30, problemsolvers.com.

5 of 7

Ballard Designs French Axis Boot Tray

Ballard Designs

The heavy-duty rubber of this 35-by-15-inch tray is cold-, heat-, and water-resistant so it’s sure to last for years and years.

To buy: $26, ballarddesigns.com.

6 of 7

Organize-It Everything Storage Tray

Organize-It

Trap messes from footwear, potted plants, and even pet food dishes with this ridged 27-by-13-inch rubber mat. It’s ideal for capturing wayward kitty litter, too.

To buy: $9, organizeit.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 7

W.J. Dennis & Co. Boot Tray

W.J. Dennis & Co.

This Ã¼ber-affordable recycled-rubber mat protects even the priciest of floors from foul-weather damage. Clever grooves provide ventilation and drainage.

To buy: $6, amazon.com.

See all Daily Finds from this month

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Stephanie Sisco