Dirt-Tough Boot Trays
Grandinroad Copper Embossed Steel Boot Tray
This 30-by-13-inch tray comfortably holds three to four pairs of boots or shoes, and tall sides contain tracked-in dirt.
To buy: $39, grandinroad.com.
Natco Boot Tray
Made of 100 percent reground rubber scraps, the 15-by-30-inch tray has soft nubs that help you scrape grime off your shoes. To clean, simply rinse off with a hose.
To buy: $5, lowes.com for stores.
Lillian Vernon Metal Boot Tray
Handcrafted of leak-resistant galvanized sheet metal, the 35-by-15-inch holder is embossed on all sides. Available in antiqued pewter (shown).
To buy: $40, lillianvernon.com.
Problemsolvers Boot Tray
This two-tiered plastic space saver (each bin is 31 by 16 inches) can handle the entire family’s messy gear.
To buy: $30, problemsolvers.com.
Ballard Designs French Axis Boot Tray
The heavy-duty rubber of this 35-by-15-inch tray is cold-, heat-, and water-resistant so it’s sure to last for years and years.
To buy: $26, ballarddesigns.com.
Organize-It Everything Storage Tray
Trap messes from footwear, potted plants, and even pet food dishes with this ridged 27-by-13-inch rubber mat. It’s ideal for capturing wayward kitty litter, too.
To buy: $9, organizeit.com.
W.J. Dennis & Co. Boot Tray
This Ã¼ber-affordable recycled-rubber mat protects even the priciest of floors from foul-weather damage. Clever grooves provide ventilation and drainage.
To buy: $6, amazon.com.
