9 Great Decorating Books

By Kelley Carter and Yolanda Wikiel
Updated August 29, 2014
These gorgeous texts add volumes of style to any abode.
“In the Pink,” by Carleton Varney

Discover just why Dorothy Draper is an American interior design icon: Her unique, playful style (vibrant colors, bold prints, signature baroque touches) still looks entirely fresh more than 60 years later. Steal ideas by browsing through photos and illustrations of her most important projects.

To buy: $95, Pointed Leaf Press, barnesandnoble.com.

“Compendium of Interior Styles,” by François Baudot

Spanning nearly six centuries of great-looking spaces―from medieval castles to Bauhaus dwellings to contemporary designs―this hefty chronology is the ultimate reference for fledgling decorators and design buffs alike.

To buy: $70, Assouline, amazon.com.

“Design Rules,” by Elaine Griffin

New York City interior designer Griffin offers step-by-step how-tos and insider advice to help you create a functional interior tailored to your personality and lifestyle. Preorder for the November 3 paperback release.

To buy: $25, Gotham Books, amazon.com.

“A Passion for Blue & White,” by Carolyne Roehm

Interior designer Roehm’s infatuation with this classic color combo began with just one swatch of French fabric. Check out the beautiful rooms that incorporate this stunning medley to see how one small bit of inspiration can influence an entire scheme.

To buy: $60, Broadway Books, barnesandnoble.com.

“The Comfortable Home,” by Mitchell Gold and Bob Williams

The sequel to the designer duo’s first book, Let’s Get Comfortable, this features budget-friendly updates, furniture-rearranging pointers, and novel ways to incorporate color. Preorder for October 27 release.

To buy: $35, Clarkson Potter, amazon.com.

“Axel Vervoordt,” by Armelle Baron

Known for his eclectic aesthetic and exquisite antiques collections, the Belgium-based interior designer shows you how to mix artifacts of different periods and styles (Chinese porcelain with English furniture, say), without evoking a stuffy museum feel. Features 23 homes.

To buy: $75, Flammarion, barnesandnoble.com.

“To Your Taste,” by Celerie Kemble

Kemble knows how (and when) to break the rules: This New York City–based interior designer introduces just the right amount of levity into straitlaced interiors to create sophisticated spaces that still look welcoming. The book is full of problem-solving tips (how to work with awkward floor plans) and product suggestions (rugs, lighting).

To buy: $45, Crown Publishing Group, barnesandnoble.com.

“Albert Hadley,” by Adam Lewis

A complete look at the American interior designer’s career―from past to present―in his own words, the book outlines his personal and professional influences (Billy Baldwin, Sister Parish) and design philosophy, and provides dozens of new and archival images and sketches that’ll get those creative juices flowing.

To buy: $65, Rizzoli, amazon.com.

