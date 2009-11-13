7 Cozy Winter Gloves and Mittens
To buy: $30, fredflare.com.
Cashmere Pop Top Glove by DKNY
If you love the warmth of mittens and the functionality of gloves, slip into these cashmere mitten-glove hybrids. The top flap buttons back to reveal fingerless gloves. Available in ivory, black, juniper, flannel, and flame (shown).
To buy: $65, dkny.com.
Wool Camp Glove by Steven Alan
Lined in cashmere, this two-toned pair in camel leather and plaid wool is a worthy investment.
To buy: $128, otteny.com.
Suede Gloves by Gap
Genuine suede for a steal. This sherpa-lined pair is just right for holding a hot toddy while caroling. Available in camel and red (shown).
To buy: $29.50, gap.com.
Cashmere Gloves by Missoni
Let the stripes on this cashmere pair peek out from underneath your cuff or tuck them in for a monochrome look.
To buy: $178.50, mytheresa.com.
People Tree Space Dye Mitten by Topshop
Multi-color yarn is woven into a hip red and tan pattern that will help mask dirt.
To buy: $32, us.topshop.com.
Olsen Hand Gloves by Iwona Ludyga
The homespun look of these alpaca wool mitten-cuffs is of the moment. Plus, the cuffs leave fingers free for texting. In bobcat and gray (shown).
To buy: $115, calypso-celle.com.
