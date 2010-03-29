7 Comfy Seat Cushions
Café Crème by American Country Home Store
Cute dark-brown ties complement the crisp traditional stripes on this cotton cushion.
To buy: $20, americancountryhomestore.com.
Tangier by Wrapables.com
Give spindly wooden chairs an unexpected modern twist with this bold graphic print in cactus or black (shown).
To buy: $25, wrapables.com.
PB Classic by Pottery Barn
Soft and gently faded, just like your favorite jeans, this cotton canvas pad—available in coral stripes, a palampore pattern, and four solids—brightens up a simple kitchen chair or barstool.
To buy: $25 to $29, potterybarn.com.
Kipling-Vintner by Crate & Barrel
This crisp cotton neutral is a perfect fit on one of the company’s bar stools or side chairs, but you can also tie it on to any chair.
To buy: $40, crateandbarrel.com.
Tyson Grippers by JCPenney
Nonslip and stain- and wrinkle-resistant, a polyester-blend pillow, sold in pairs, is a godsend for kids’ snack time. In five colors, including navy (shown).
To buy: $25 for two, jcpenney.com.
Blue/White by Target
This indoor-outdoor polyester pad won’t fade in the sun, and its filling is impervious to mildew. In four patterns, including blue/white (shown).
To buy: $44.25, target.com.
Retro Strawberry by Cost Plus World Market
Preserve your wood chairs with a charming French-country patch.
To buy: $10, worldmarket.com for stores.
