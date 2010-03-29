7 Comfy Seat Cushions

By Stephanie Sisco
Updated March 30, 2010
American Country Home Store
A roundup of plush pillows you can really get behind.
Café Crème by American Country Home Store

American Country Home Store

Cute dark-brown ties complement the crisp traditional stripes on this cotton cushion.

To buy: $20, americancountryhomestore.com.

Tangier by Wrapables.com

Wrapables

Give spindly wooden chairs an unexpected modern twist with this bold graphic print in cactus or black (shown).

To buy: $25, wrapables.com.

PB Classic by Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn

Soft and gently faded, just like your favorite jeans, this cotton canvas pad—available in coral stripes, a palampore pattern, and four solids—brightens up a simple kitchen chair or barstool.

To buy: $25 to $29, potterybarn.com.

Kipling-Vintner by Crate & Barrel

Crate & Barrel

This crisp cotton neutral is a perfect fit on one of the company’s bar stools or side chairs, but you can also tie it on to any chair.

To buy: $40, crateandbarrel.com.

Tyson Grippers by JCPenney

JCPenny

Nonslip and stain- and wrinkle-resistant, a polyester-blend pillow, sold in pairs, is a godsend for kids’ snack time. In five colors, including navy (shown).

To buy: $25 for two, jcpenney.com.

Blue/White by Target

Tyson

This indoor-outdoor polyester pad won’t fade in the sun, and its filling is impervious to mildew. In four patterns, including blue/white (shown).

To buy: $44.25, target.com.

Retro Strawberry by Cost Plus World Market

Cost Plus World Market

Preserve your wood chairs with a charming French-country patch.

To buy: $10, worldmarket.com for stores.

