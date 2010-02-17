7 Comfortable Pants
Peni Pant by BB Dakota
Offering a forgiving fit, these pleated cotton trousers flatter most body types.
To buy: $70, dakotacollective.com.
Slouch Cargo Pant by Martin+Osa
Button-tab hems make it easy to adjust the cuffs on these olive cotton-and-linen cargos.
To buy: $59, martinandosa.com.
Easy Pant by DKNY
Work-appropriate pants don’t get much more comfortable. Made of viscose jersey fabric, this ankle-length pair comes with a matching belt.
To buy: $160, dkny.com.
Tie Waist Pant by Tibi
With a unique paper-bag style waist and pegged legs, this pair―in a stretch cotton fabric and fully lined―is perfect for special occasions. Top them with a simple tank to show off the details.
To buy: $248, shopbop.com.
Elastic Waist Slouch Pant by Vince
Boyish figures, take note: These tapered-leg knit pants, available in black and heather grey (shown), have an elastic waistband and a roomy fit through the thighs and hips. Balance the look with a fitted top.
To buy: $225, vince.com.
Washed Silk Drawstring Pants by Richard Chai
Stand out in a sea of LBDs while wearing these water-colored silk pants to a cocktail party.
To buy: $425, saksfifthavenue.com.
Pryce Pant by Theory
Give your skinny jeans a rest. These roomy cotton denim pants can be paired with both flats and heels.
To buy: $215, barneys.com.
