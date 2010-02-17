7 Comfortable Pants

By Elinor Smith
Updated August 29, 2014
Dakota Collective
It may still be winter outside, but stores are filling up with spring merchandise. One of the biggest trends: slouchy pants. Here, the pick of the litter.
Peni Pant by BB Dakota

Dakota Collective

Offering a forgiving fit, these pleated cotton trousers flatter most body types.

To buy: $70, dakotacollective.com.

Slouch Cargo Pant by Martin+Osa

Martin+Osa

Button-tab hems make it easy to adjust the cuffs on these olive cotton-and-linen cargos.

To buy: $59, martinandosa.com.

Easy Pant by DKNY

DKNY

Work-appropriate pants don’t get much more comfortable. Made of viscose jersey fabric, this ankle-length pair comes with a matching belt.

To buy: $160, dkny.com.

Tie Waist Pant by Tibi

Shopbop.com

With a unique paper-bag style waist and pegged legs, this pair―in a stretch cotton fabric and fully lined―is perfect for special occasions. Top them with a simple tank to show off the details.

To buy: $248, shopbop.com.

Elastic Waist Slouch Pant by Vince

Vince

Boyish figures, take note: These tapered-leg knit pants, available in black and heather grey (shown), have an elastic waistband and a roomy fit through the thighs and hips. Balance the look with a fitted top.

To buy: $225, vince.com.

Washed Silk Drawstring Pants by Richard Chai

Saks Fifth Avenue

Stand out in a sea of LBDs while wearing these water-colored silk pants to a cocktail party.

To buy: $425, saksfifthavenue.com.

Pryce Pant by Theory

Barneys New York

Give your skinny jeans a rest. These roomy cotton denim pants can be paired with both flats and heels.

To buy: $215, barneys.com.

