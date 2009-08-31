7 Comfortable Jersey Dresses
Pleated Jersey Dress by Old Navy
What a steal! Slip on this affordable, comfortable cotton pick―available in a rainbow of solid colors and stripes―to run errands or grab brunch with friends. Also comes in tall and petite sizes.
To buy: $15, oldnavy.com.
Dressy Jersey Ruffle-Neck Dress by J. Crew
Cinched at the waist with elastic, this soft viscose jersey dress offers a forgiving fit. Though the material is cozy enough for weekends, the draped neckline makes it dressy enough for work. Available in heather latte, navy, papaya, and heather carbon (shown).
To buy: $88, jcrew.com.
Jersey Long Sleeve V-Neck Dress by DKNY
To get noticed, think pink. This attention-grabber is made of environmentally friendly lyocell jersey, which resists wrinkles and transitions nicely into fall.
To buy: $112, dkny.com.
Stripe & Dot Jersey Dress by Weekend MaxMara
Draw the line at stuffy business attire by choosing this chic faux wrap design in Italian stretch viscose. The contrasting black and beige patterns look just as good as a skirt suit in the boardroom.
To buy: $340, saksfifthavenue.com.
String Halter Long Dress by T-Bags
Head and shoulders above many casual maxi dresses, this patterned one―made of rayon jersey―can be dressed up or down depending on your needs.
To buy: $165, shopbop.com.
Modal Jersey Ruffle Front Dress in Navy by Splendid
An outfit with a twist: The playful ruffle on this cotton blend dress strategically detracts from figure flaws.
To buy: $139, revolveclothing.com.
Heavy-Jersey Racer-Back Dress by 7 for All Mankind
Though this cotton-blend shift is cut straight, it’s anything but conventional, thanks to its cowl neck and racer back.
To buy: $125, 7forallmankind.com.
