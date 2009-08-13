7 Color Boosters for Your Face and Body

Tarte Natural Beauty Cheek Stain in Green Siren warms up skin with golden apricot mineral pigments and protects it with antioxidants, like pomegranate and goji berry. Twist up the chunky stick and dot it on the apples of your cheeks. Bonus: Proceeds of every purchase go to the Sustainable Amazon Partnership, which helps preserve the Amazon Rainforest.



To buy: $21, tartecosmetics.com.