7 Color Boosters for Your Face and Body
To Perfect Your Complexion
Lightweight and oil-free, the hydrating Smashbox Sheer Focus Tinted Moisturizer SPF 15 contains wrinkle fighting peptides and vitamins C and E to protect your skin while covering flaws. Available in five shades.
To buy: $32, sephora.com.
To Tint And Protect Lips
Laura Mercier HydraTint SPF 15 contains grapeseed oil and green tea to keep lips smooth, and mint and orange extracts for freshness. Available in eight sheer shades.
To buy: $20, lauramercier.com.
To Get More Dramatic Color
The extra creamy formula of Boots No 7 Mineral Lipstick keeps lips soft and moisturized with sunflower, macadamia nut, and jojoba seed oils. Best of all, it’s preservative-free. Available in six subtle to bold shades.
To buy: $10, target.com.
For a Healthy Glow
Tarte Natural Beauty Cheek Stain in Green Siren warms up skin with golden apricot mineral pigments and protects it with antioxidants, like pomegranate and goji berry. Twist up the chunky stick and dot it on the apples of your cheeks. Bonus: Proceeds of every purchase go to the Sustainable Amazon Partnership, which helps preserve the Amazon Rainforest.
To buy: $21, tartecosmetics.com.
To Highlight Features
Click the Givenchy Mister Bright Touch of Light Pen to dispense its gleaming color onto the brush. Dab it over cheeks, lips, temples, and eyes to make skin look lit from within. Available in two shades―a pink or a bronze.
To buy: $33, sephora.com.
For Stay-Put Shadow
Becca Eye Tint in Paracus goes on as a cream but then dries to a non-tacky, powdery finish. Use your finger to apply it to lids for an easy brown, smoky eye that’s water and crease resistant. Available in three other shades.
To buy: $24, beccacosmetics.com.
For All-Over Sun-Kissed Color
Smooth Per-Fékt Body Perfection Gel onto legs, arms, and other areas where you want a hint of shimmer and subtle glow. With shea butter and ceramides to help skin retain moisture, this whipped mousse won’t rub off on clothes or furniture. Available in three shades.
To buy: $48, perfektbeauty.com.
