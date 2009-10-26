Cold Weather Vests

By Nykia Spradley
Updated August 29, 2014
Bundle up in this outerwear that will keep you warm to the core.
Start Slideshow

1 of 7

Puffer Vest by Gap

Ribbing along the bottom keeps this down-filled vest from getting too bulky. A woven polyester shell and a detachable hood protect you from the elements. In five colors, including indigo (shown), and in petite and tall sizes.

To buy: $59.50, gap.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 7

Puffer Vest by Express

Express

The faux fur-lined hood of this synthetic vest easily snaps on and off. In espresso, black, and dark metal (shown).

To buy: $69.50, express.com.

3 of 7

Puffer Vest by J. Jill

J. Jill

Smocking along the front and back and a mid-thigh length add a hearty helping of femininity to this down-filled polyester pick. In aubergine, black, maroon, and pearl grey (shown), and in petite sizes.

To buy: $119, jjill.com.

Advertisement

4 of 7

Puffer Vest by Rugby

Rugby

Heads up: This skull-embroidered vest is made of a soft blend of wool, nylon, and angora, and filled with down and feathers.

To buy: $198, rugby.com.

5 of 7

Quilted Vest by Johnston & Murphy

Johnston & Murphy

A decidedly grown-up take on the puffer vest, this one features faux fur lining, a water-resistant polyester shell, and an elastic inset at the back to create a defined waist. In red and ivory (shown).

To buy: $98, johnstonmurphy.com.

6 of 7

Sherpa Puffer Vest by J. Crew

J. Crew

Attention to detail distinguishes this goose down-filled vest: Its interior is lined with sherpa, its pockets are lined with soft polarfleece, and its quilting is angled to create a slimming effect. Available in nine fall colors including ivory (shown).

To buy: $118, jcrew.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 7

Trench Coat With Removable Vest by Add Down

Saks

Come rain or sleet, you’ll be prepared with this duo. The goose down-filled vest can be worn alone (the hood folds down into a stylish collar) or layered under the matching nylon coat.

To buy: $528, 877-551-7257 to order from Saks Fifth Avenue.

See all Daily Finds from this month

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Nykia Spradley