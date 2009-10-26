Cold Weather Vests
Puffer Vest by Gap
Ribbing along the bottom keeps this down-filled vest from getting too bulky. A woven polyester shell and a detachable hood protect you from the elements. In five colors, including indigo (shown), and in petite and tall sizes.
To buy: $59.50, gap.com.
Puffer Vest by Express
The faux fur-lined hood of this synthetic vest easily snaps on and off. In espresso, black, and dark metal (shown).
To buy: $69.50, express.com.
Puffer Vest by J. Jill
Smocking along the front and back and a mid-thigh length add a hearty helping of femininity to this down-filled polyester pick. In aubergine, black, maroon, and pearl grey (shown), and in petite sizes.
To buy: $119, jjill.com.
Puffer Vest by Rugby
Heads up: This skull-embroidered vest is made of a soft blend of wool, nylon, and angora, and filled with down and feathers.
To buy: $198, rugby.com.
Quilted Vest by Johnston & Murphy
A decidedly grown-up take on the puffer vest, this one features faux fur lining, a water-resistant polyester shell, and an elastic inset at the back to create a defined waist. In red and ivory (shown).
To buy: $98, johnstonmurphy.com.
Sherpa Puffer Vest by J. Crew
Attention to detail distinguishes this goose down-filled vest: Its interior is lined with sherpa, its pockets are lined with soft polarfleece, and its quilting is angled to create a slimming effect. Available in nine fall colors including ivory (shown).
To buy: $118, jcrew.com.
Trench Coat With Removable Vest by Add Down
Come rain or sleet, you’ll be prepared with this duo. The goose down-filled vest can be worn alone (the hood folds down into a stylish collar) or layered under the matching nylon coat.
To buy: $528, 877-551-7257 to order from Saks Fifth Avenue.
See all Daily Finds from this month