Clothes That Transition Into Fall
A Blazer
Extend the life of your sleeveless summer tops with a tailored Donegal wool jacket. As temperatures drop even further, the Heather Carbon Schoolboy Blazer by J. Crew looks great atop basic sweaters and button-downs. Gold metal buttons and striped silk lining keep it from looking too business-like. Also in petite and tall sizes.
To buy: $188, jcrew.com.
A Scarf
Tuck this cotton Wildflower Scarf by Marc by Marc Jacobs into your bag so you’ll be prepared when a sunny day suddenly turns cool. The neutral colors pair well with a wide range of shades.
To buy: $48, shopbop.com.
A Blouse
The cropped sleeves of this Ruffle Front Tunic by Kimchi Blue provide coverage, but the rayon-and-nylon fabric won’t leave you overheated. Pair the relaxed top with leggings or tweed trousers.
To buy: $58, urbanoutfitters.com.
A Cardigan
Thrown over your favorite tee, this Cashmere Blend Long Sleeve Stripe Cardigan by Michael Stars provides just the right amount of warmth for a September cookout or an early season football game. In charcoal/black, pink/navy, heather/navy, and boysenberry/charcoal (shown).
To buy: $158, michaelstars.com.
Corduroys
No matter what the season, gold corduroys brighten up a wardrobe. These Cropped Cords by Gap work well now with chunky sandals and a white tee, or, later, with closed-toe oxfords and a gray sweater. Also in carbon blue and in petite and tall sizes.
To buy: $54.50, gap.com.
A Dress
The color, print, and weight of this Silk Pleated Dress by Banana Republic lend themselves to year-round dressing. Wear it with nude heels while it’s still warm. In the fall and winter, it will look spot-on with black tights and boots. Also available in petite and tall sizes.
To buy: $90, bananarepublic.com.
A Jacket
Still too hot for your winter coat? This leather Motorcycle Jacket by Vince helps fill the gap between seasons, especially when you layer cozy sweaters underneath. It’s pricey, but you’ll be able to wear this classic style for years. In charcoal or dark brown (shown).
To buy: $750, vince.com.
