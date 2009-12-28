8 Toast-Worthy Champagne Flutes
Dainty Champagne Flutes
Each delicate glass is adorned with a different pattern to help guests keep track of their bubbly.
To buy: $78 for six, oliveandcocoa.com.
Featured November 2011
Teroforma Champagne Glass 2
The flared rim and long stem of this mouth-blown glass brings to mind a beautiful tulip.
To buy: $28 each, teroforma.com.
Legin Champagne Flute by Moser
Its quirky proportions make it a conversation piece.
To buy: $75 each, michaelcfina.com.
Aliseo Gold Champagne Flute by Nasonmoretti
This textured gold flute would pop against a navy-blue tablecloth. A splurge, so save for extra-special occasions.
To buy: $105 each, michaelcfina.com.
Selma Flutes
Substantial and modern, with thick glass bottoms that resist toppling.
To buy: $7 each, cb2.com.
Riedel Platinum Band Champagne Flutes
A charming hostess gift, these traditional flutes gain even more elegance from the platinum bands around their rims.
To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available. Find similar styles at williams-sonoma.com.
Larabee Dot Flute Pair
Decorated with frosted dots, these fancy stems are as bubbly as the champagne held within.
To buy: $80 for two, katespade.com.
Gigolo Flutes
Made of mouth-blown crystal, and available in six vibrant colors, they’ll brighten any table setting.
To buy: $135 each, tableartonline.com.
