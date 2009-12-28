8 Toast-Worthy Champagne Flutes

By Stephanie Sisco
Updated November 06, 2017
Gorgeous ways to keep the bubbly flowing.
Dainty Champagne Flutes

Each delicate glass is adorned with a different pattern to help guests keep track of their bubbly.

To buy: $78 for six, oliveandcocoa.com.

Featured November 2011

Teroforma Champagne Glass 2

The flared rim and long stem of this mouth-blown glass brings to mind a beautiful tulip.

To buy: $28 each, teroforma.com.

Legin Champagne Flute by Moser

Its quirky proportions make it a conversation piece.

To buy: $75 each, michaelcfina.com.

Aliseo Gold Champagne Flute by Nasonmoretti

This textured gold flute would pop against a navy-blue tablecloth. A splurge, so save for extra-special occasions.

To buy: $105 each, michaelcfina.com.

Selma Flutes

Substantial and modern, with thick glass bottoms that resist toppling.

To buy: $7 each, cb2.com.

Riedel Platinum Band Champagne Flutes

A charming hostess gift, these traditional flutes gain even more elegance from the platinum bands around their rims.

To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available. Find similar styles at williams-sonoma.com.

Larabee Dot Flute Pair

Decorated with frosted dots, these fancy stems are as bubbly as the champagne held within.

To buy: $80 for two, katespade.com.

Gigolo Flutes

Made of mouth-blown crystal, and available in six vibrant colors, they’ll brighten any table setting.

To buy: $135 each, tableartonline.com.

By Stephanie Sisco