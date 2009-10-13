9 Brilliant Pendant Lamps Under $300

By Christina Yeotsas
Updated August 29, 2014
westelm.com
Light up your living space with one of these stylish dangling options.
Start Slideshow

1 of 9

Industrial Milk Glass Pendant

westelm.com

For those who enjoy retro touches, hang this opalescent milk glass pendant above the kitchen table.

To buy: $143, westelm.com.

Featured February 2014

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 9

Fairfax Pendant Light

jaysonhome.com

Hang one of these mixed-metal (antique copper canopy, matte brass interior, gold cord) lights above your dining table or a pair over a set of kitchen barstools.

To buy: $295, jaysonhome.com.

3 of 9

Form Pendants

aplusrstore.com

For minimalist decorators who want to add brightness without the bulk, these sleek hanging fixtures offer more interest than a stand-alone bulb. Plus, the shapes can be mixed together for a modern arrangement.

To buy: $132, aplusrstore.com.

Advertisement

4 of 9

Dumont Pendant

crateandbarrel.com

Add dazzle to your décor with a hammered copper fixture that will, no doubt, be a striking accent within your home.

To buy: $300, crateandbarrel.com.

5 of 9

Magical Thinking Geo Pendant

urbanoutfitters.com

Combine lighting and sculpture with this geometric metal cage that surrounds a simple bulb.

To buy: $69, urbanoutfitters.com.

6 of 9

Luna Rod

schoolhouseelectric.com

A versatile fixture that speaks to a modern decorating style. Choose from four brass fixture lengths along with either an opal or clear globe shade to complement your space.

To buy: $129, schoolhouseelectric.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 9

Zulu Lamp

luluandgeorgia.com

Completely unrestricted by shades or color, these clear glass clusters of light encourage a cozy atmosphere.

To buy: $298, luluandgeorgia.com.

8 of 9

Eldridge Pendant

ballarddesigns.com

This beautifully composed light fixture will enhance both traditional and modern décor depending on your choice of size (small, medium, or large) and finish (antique bronze or antique brass).

To buy: From $149, ballarddesigns.com.

9 of 9

Stripe Pendant

furbishstudio.com

Add a pop of pattern to the ceiling and create a warm glow with this casual striped drum pendant that diffuses light from three bulbs.

To buy: $225, furbishstudio.com.

Get Daily Finds via e-mail

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Christina Yeotsas