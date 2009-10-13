9 Brilliant Pendant Lamps Under $300
Industrial Milk Glass Pendant
For those who enjoy retro touches, hang this opalescent milk glass pendant above the kitchen table.
To buy: $143, westelm.com.
Featured February 2014
Fairfax Pendant Light
Hang one of these mixed-metal (antique copper canopy, matte brass interior, gold cord) lights above your dining table or a pair over a set of kitchen barstools.
To buy: $295, jaysonhome.com.
Form Pendants
For minimalist decorators who want to add brightness without the bulk, these sleek hanging fixtures offer more interest than a stand-alone bulb. Plus, the shapes can be mixed together for a modern arrangement.
To buy: $132, aplusrstore.com.
Dumont Pendant
Add dazzle to your décor with a hammered copper fixture that will, no doubt, be a striking accent within your home.
To buy: $300, crateandbarrel.com.
Magical Thinking Geo Pendant
Combine lighting and sculpture with this geometric metal cage that surrounds a simple bulb.
To buy: $69, urbanoutfitters.com.
Luna Rod
A versatile fixture that speaks to a modern decorating style. Choose from four brass fixture lengths along with either an opal or clear globe shade to complement your space.
To buy: $129, schoolhouseelectric.com.
Zulu Lamp
Completely unrestricted by shades or color, these clear glass clusters of light encourage a cozy atmosphere.
To buy: $298, luluandgeorgia.com.
Eldridge Pendant
This beautifully composed light fixture will enhance both traditional and modern décor depending on your choice of size (small, medium, or large) and finish (antique bronze or antique brass).
To buy: From $149, ballarddesigns.com.
Stripe Pendant
Add a pop of pattern to the ceiling and create a warm glow with this casual striped drum pendant that diffuses light from three bulbs.
To buy: $225, furbishstudio.com.
Get Daily Finds via e-mail