7 Brilliant Candleholders

By Kelley Carter and Allegra Muzzillo
Updated August 29, 2014
Darlybird
Deck the halls (and the rest of the house) with one of these unique pieces.
Rococo Candelabrum by Darlybird

Darlybird

This red-hot acrylic candelabrum is a modern spin on an elaborate 18th-century classic. Just over one foot tall, it grips five standard-sized tapers (not included) and ships flat.

To buy: $56, darlybird.com.

Loop Candelabrum by Black + Blum

Black + Blum

This chrome looker is inspired by one of nature’s mysteries: the Fibonacci curve. (Think: the gorgeous spirals seen in seashells.)

To buy: $28, lumens.com.

Brass Candlesticks by Eva Zeisel

Lekker Home

The unique burnished finish of these brass pieces is created through sand casting―heating the sticks above hot coals, then dunking them in an aging solution. Each is engraved with the renowned designer’s signature.

To buy: $50 to $65, lekkerhome.com.

Tree Tea Light Holder by Blomus

Blomus

No need to fret about those forever-falling needles; this stainless-steel fir, which holds 13 tea lights (included), lasts through December and beyond.

To buy: $192, shopbrownbox.com.

Silverstone Coral Candelabrum by Arteriors Home

Arteriors Home

This painted-resin candelabrum will make a splash in a coastal retreat or a landlocked space.

To buy: $178, qualitybath.com.

Candorah Candelabrum by Michelle Ivankovic

Michelle Ivankovic

Pricey, yes, but this sterling-silver menorah-cum-candelabrum certainly has the makings of a cherished family heirloom. It fits nine standard-sized tapers (not included) and adjusts to accommodate just as many mini-tapers.

To buy: $400, umbra.com.

