Real Simple is giving away one Manzanita Branch Candelabrum by West Elm. Made of nickel-plated aluminum, the bare bough sprouts nine miniature tapers (not included) and, come Hanukkah, can be a delightfully unexpected stand-in for a traditional menorah.





Enter here for a chance to win one of the candleholders. And be sure to come back tomorrow and often; we’ll be giving away something great in each Daily Find from now until December 15!



To buy: $99, at West Elm stores.