7 Brilliant Candleholders
Rococo Candelabrum by Darlybird
This red-hot acrylic candelabrum is a modern spin on an elaborate 18th-century classic. Just over one foot tall, it grips five standard-sized tapers (not included) and ships flat.
To buy: $56, darlybird.com.
Loop Candelabrum by Black + Blum
This chrome looker is inspired by one of nature’s mysteries: the Fibonacci curve. (Think: the gorgeous spirals seen in seashells.)
To buy: $28, lumens.com.
Surprise Giveaway
Real Simple is giving away one Manzanita Branch Candelabrum by West Elm. Made of nickel-plated aluminum, the bare bough sprouts nine miniature tapers (not included) and, come Hanukkah, can be a delightfully unexpected stand-in for a traditional menorah.
Enter here for a chance to win one of the candleholders. And be sure to come back tomorrow and often; we'll be giving away something great in each Daily Find from now until December 15!
To buy: $99, at West Elm stores.
Brass Candlesticks by Eva Zeisel
The unique burnished finish of these brass pieces is created through sand casting―heating the sticks above hot coals, then dunking them in an aging solution. Each is engraved with the renowned designer’s signature.
To buy: $50 to $65, lekkerhome.com.
Tree Tea Light Holder by Blomus
No need to fret about those forever-falling needles; this stainless-steel fir, which holds 13 tea lights (included), lasts through December and beyond.
To buy: $192, shopbrownbox.com.
Silverstone Coral Candelabrum by Arteriors Home
This painted-resin candelabrum will make a splash in a coastal retreat or a landlocked space.
To buy: $178, qualitybath.com.
Candorah Candelabrum by Michelle Ivankovic
Pricey, yes, but this sterling-silver menorah-cum-candelabrum certainly has the makings of a cherished family heirloom. It fits nine standard-sized tapers (not included) and adjusts to accommodate just as many mini-tapers.
To buy: $400, umbra.com.
