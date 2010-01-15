6 Blazers for All Occasions
For Weekends
With a roomy fit that’s comfortable enough for Saturdays, this polyester blend Floral TT Boyfriend Blazer by Silence and Noise jazzes up basic jeans and tees.
To buy: $40, urbanoutfitters.com.
For Everyday Wear
Top just about any outfit―from dresses to jeans to skirts―with this silk hip-length Zoey Blazer by J. Crew. Available in slate and black (shown).
To buy: $145, jcrew.com.
For Formal Occasions
Not for wallflowers, this statement-making crepe-satin Angular-Shoulder Jacket by Vanessa Bruno is just the ticket for fancy get-noticed affairs. Pair it with a party dress.
To buy: $660, net-a-porter.com.
For Warmth
With this lined wool-and-polyester Plaid Blazer by Talbots, you can have style and substance.
To buy: $69, talbots.com.
For Work
Business attire doesn’t have to be so, well, businessy. A tailored cut and comfortable stretch double-cloth cotton construction makes the Sleek Suit Jacket by Banana Republic perfect for nine to five. Matching skirt and pants sold separately. Available in millstone, black, and tarnished steel (shown).
To buy: $150, bananarepublic.com.
For a Casual Event
This Graphic Geometric Print Blazer by Rachel Rachel Roy goes from office to cocktails with ease. Made of acrylic and lined in lime green, the jacket looks great with trousers, dresses, and skirts.
To buy: $149, macys.com.
See all Daily Finds from this month