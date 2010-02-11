If you suffer from severely chapped, peeling lips, try this medicated option from Burt’s Bees. It is infused with eucalyptus extract and soothing menthol to ease any pain and leave your lips feeling moisturized and soft. Ninety-three percent of reviewers love it so much they’d recommend it to their friends and family, but with one caveat: They say that it works so well, you may become addicted to it.

To buy: $4; ulta.com.