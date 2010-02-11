8 Lip Balms That Will Cure Your Chapped Lips, According to Thousands of Reviews
But considering how many times you reapply lip balm every day, maybe it’s time to pay closer attention to what you are putting on your pout. All lip balms are made to moisturize and hydrate lips, but some are formulated to medicate and heal severely chapped lips, while others are feature anti-aging properties or SPF to protect your lip’s sensitive skin from the sun’s harmful rays.
With the overwhelming number of lip balms in stores, finding the right one for you can feel daunting. So who better to turn to for advice than shoppers who have already purchased and tested these products out for themselves? To help save you time, we did the research and read through hundreds of customer reviews to find the best-rated lip balms around.
Whether you are looking for a tinted balm, an all-natural option, or even one that tastes good, keep reading to see which lip balms customers love the most.
Best Tinted Lip Balm: Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment
With over 240,000 likes and 6,300 five-star reviews on Sephora, this option by Fresh is one of the most popular lip balms around. The cult-favorite lip product is super moisturizing and comes in 15 beautiful shades. Customers love that the lip colors are buildable. You can swipe the balm across your lips once for a sheer tint, or keep applying for a richer color.
To buy: $24; sephora.com.
Best All-Natural Lip Balm: EOS Organic Lip Balm
If organic, all-natural ingredients are important to you, try this lip balm by EOS. This nourishing lip treatment uses organic oils, shea butter, and fruit extracts to hydrate your lips. One promising review said, “This is a lip balm I do not have to keep re-applying every 15 minutes!! Stays on for long periods and gives the ultimate lip protection and restoration. ”
To buy: $3; walmart.com.
Best Medicated Lip Balm: Burt’s Bees Menthol & Eucalyptus Medicated Lip Balm
If you suffer from severely chapped, peeling lips, try this medicated option from Burt’s Bees. It is infused with eucalyptus extract and soothing menthol to ease any pain and leave your lips feeling moisturized and soft. Ninety-three percent of reviewers love it so much they’d recommend it to their friends and family, but with one caveat: They say that it works so well, you may become addicted to it.
To buy: $4; ulta.com.
Best-Tasting Lip Balm: Glossier Balm Dot Com
Glossier’s Balm Dot Com is a hydrating, long-lasting, multipurpose lip balm that is known for its yummy flavors. There are six flavors to choose from including Mint, Cherry, Coconut, and Birthday (which is inspired by Milk Bar’s famous cake). Bonus: You can also use this balm to treat dry, chafed skin.
To buy: $12; glossier.com.
Best Lip Balm With SPF: Supergoop! Fusion Lip Balm With SPF 30
The SPF experts at Supergoop! developed this lip balm to protect the sensitive skin on your lips from the sun’s harmful UV rays. The moisture-rich balm features SPF 30 and is infused with shea butter and sunflower seed oil to lock in hydration. One satisfied customer wrote, “Love this lip balm! I've been looking for a lip balm with sunscreen protection that doesn't feel waxy, sticky, heavy, or taste bad and this fits the bill.”
To buy: $10; amazon.com.
Best Anti-Aging Lip Balm: Drunk Elephant Lippe Balm
This lip balm by Drunk Elephant is loaded with antioxidant-rich green tea leaf and vitamin C to help fight off collagen loss and wrinkles around lips. The buttery balm also works to soften and plump the look of lips and create a more defined lip line. In an independent consumer test, 90 percent of users found their lips appeared healthier and younger looking after using this powerful product.
To buy: $18; sephora.com.
Best Drugstore Lip Balm: Maybelline New York Baby Lips Moisturizing Lip Balm
Looking for a moisturizing lip balm that won’t break the bank? Try this option by Maybelline. Customers say they love this balm because it always leaves their lips feeling soft and moisturized—and you can’t beat the price! One Walmart customer raved, “I love baby lips lip balm. It keeps my lips moisturized all day. I would definitely recommend this product to all my girlfriends!”
To buy: $3; walmart.com.
Best Lip Balm for Men: Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm
Does the man in your life suffer from chapped lips? This therapeutic option from Jack Black is specially formulated for men’s skin. It is infused with grapefruit and ginger to help refresh and soothe chapped lips, while the balm’s shea butter and avocado oil help soften and condition them. One perfect review raved, “My husband loves this lip balm especially after shaving because it soothes his upper lip so well.”
To buy: $8; sephora.com.