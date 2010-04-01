The Best Cocktail Mixes
Best Bloody Mary
Dave’s Gourmet’s Original Bloody Mary gets its serious heat from cayenne and horseradish. Celery seed and clam juice—a classic addition—provide richness and depth.
To buy: $8 for 32 ounces, davesgourmet.com.
Best Mojito
Put down the muddler. Made with mint leaves, sugar-cane juice, and limes, the stylishly packaged Purista Mojito has a supremely fresh taste.
To buy: $10 for 25.4 ounces, puristacocktails.com to order or for store locations.
Best Cosmopolitan
Next book-club night, treat everyone to Freshies Cosmopolitan Martini, a just-tart-enough cranberry blend. Mix it with lemon-infused liquor for extra zing.
To buy: $8.25 for 32 ounces, freshies.com and at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls stores.
Best Margarita
Most bottled citrus tastes metallic, but not the amazing Williams-Sonoma Lemon Lime, which bursts with refreshing, juicy fruit. A splurge, yes, but cheaper than a ticket to Cabo.
To buy: $14 for 32 ounces, at Williams-Sonoma stores.
Best Piña Colada
If you like piña coladas…you’ll love Roland’s, a frothy, creamy fusion of sweet pineapple and buttery coconut. Paper umbrella optional.
To buy: $2.50 for 12 ounces, at supermarkets.
Best Fruity Martini
It may look and taste like candy (mmm, Jolly Ranchers), but each glowing green bottle of Stirrings Simple Apple Martini is made with nearly six pounds of apples. You’ll savor the sweet and sour pucker.
To buy: $9 for 32 ounces, stirrings.com and at Whole Foods Markets.
See all Daily Finds from this month