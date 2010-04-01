The Best Cocktail Mixes

By Lindsay Funston
Updated August 29, 2014
Shake up a happy hour with these top-shelf picks, all free of high-fructose corn syrup.
Best Bloody Mary

Dave’s Gourmet’s Original Bloody Mary gets its serious heat from cayenne and horseradish. Celery seed and clam juice—a classic addition—provide richness and depth.

To buy: $8 for 32 ounces, davesgourmet.com.

Best Mojito

Put down the muddler. Made with mint leaves, sugar-cane juice, and limes, the stylishly packaged Purista Mojito has a supremely fresh taste.

To buy: $10 for 25.4 ounces, puristacocktails.com to order or for store locations.

Best Cosmopolitan

Next book-club night, treat everyone to Freshies Cosmopolitan Martini, a just-tart-enough cranberry blend. Mix it with lemon-infused liquor for extra zing.

To buy: $8.25 for 32 ounces, freshies.com and at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls stores.

Best Margarita

Most bottled citrus tastes metallic, but not the amazing Williams-Sonoma Lemon Lime, which bursts with refreshing, juicy fruit. A splurge, yes, but cheaper than a ticket to Cabo.

To buy: $14 for 32 ounces, at Williams-Sonoma stores.

Best Piña Colada

If you like piña coladas…you’ll love Roland’s, a frothy, creamy fusion of sweet pineapple and buttery coconut. Paper umbrella optional.

To buy: $2.50 for 12 ounces, at supermarkets.

Best Fruity Martini

It may look and taste like candy (mmm, Jolly Ranchers), but each glowing green bottle of Stirrings Simple Apple Martini is made with nearly six pounds of apples. You’ll savor the sweet and sour pucker.

To buy: $9 for 32 ounces, stirrings.com and at Whole Foods Markets.

